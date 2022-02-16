Tom Holland Got Hooked on ‘Uncharted’ Game While Filming the First ‘Spider-Man’ Film (Exclusive Video)

Sony Pictures’ Uncharted wastes little time putting Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland) in the thick of the action, opening with the treasure hunter dangling from a crate that is already dangling from a cargo plane. (All that’s missing is Drake doing the record-scratch, freeze-frame meme.) Time and gravity aren’t on Drake’s side—he has to climb the unstable crates and make his way back onto the plane, all while avoiding the nameless henchmen risking their own (apparently meaningless?) lives to stop him. As far as kicking off an aspiring action-adventure franchise goes, Uncharted hits a sweet spot: Audiences unfamiliar with the video game series of the same name should be able to get invested in a film in which Peter Parker is one false step from falling tens of thousands of feet to his doom, while fans will appreciate that one of the games’ most breathtaking sequences has been brought to life on the big screen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO