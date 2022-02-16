ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janis Ian Visit Clearwater

Cover picture for the articleThe Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents GRAMMY® Award-Winner Janis Ian, The End of The Line Tour, on Thursday, March 31 at 8 pm. Now in her fifth decade of writing songs and performing, Janis Ian received her most recent GRAMMY® nomination in 2016 for the self-produced Patience & Sarah,...

