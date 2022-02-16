Janis Ian Visit Clearwater

Micky Dolenz has announced a “Micky Dolenz Celebrates the Monkees” tour, in which he’ll keep the torch for the band alive with a series of shows that will utilize multi-media elements to honor the legacy of the ’60s band, and put to further use the “Mike and Micky Show” band that accompanied him and late member Michael Nesmith on tour in recent years. For now, the tour has only seven dates, all concentrated in the Midwest and South. It may be a test run for a longer tour, as manager Andrew Sandoval indicated in a social media post that they don’t...

