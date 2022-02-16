Mayor to Deliver State of the City Address on April 26th

Mayor James Mueller will deliver his 2022 State of the City address at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center Auditorium. The address is free and open to the public. Residents who plan to attend are asked to RSVP at www.southbendin.gov/sotc.

Who: Mayor James Mueller

What: 2022 State of the City address

Where: St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center Auditorium, 305 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601