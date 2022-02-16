ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Mayor to Deliver State of the City Address on April 26th

South Bend, Indiana
South Bend, Indiana
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OClSc_0eGUjhDJ00

Mayor James Mueller will deliver his 2022 State of the City address at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center Auditorium. The address is free and open to the public. Residents who plan to attend are asked to RSVP at www.southbendin.gov/sotc.

Who: Mayor James Mueller

What: 2022 State of the City address

Where: St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center Auditorium, 305 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
South Bend, IN
Government
Saint Joseph County, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#State Of The City Address
CNN

Zelensky: Make potential sanctions on Russia public, before a possible invasion

(CNN) — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday sanctions on Russia should be made public before a possible invasion of Ukraine occurs, as tensions between western nations and Russia continue to intensify. Zelensky told CNN's Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour in a one-on-one interview at the Munich Security Conference...
POLITICS
South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana

49
Followers
92
Post
432
Views
ABOUT

South Bend is a city in, and the county seat of, St. Joseph County, Indiana, It is the fourth-largest city in Indiana, and is the economic and cultural hub of northern Indiana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy