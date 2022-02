The collection includes lipsticks, cream blushes, and highlight!. Multi-platinum recording artist BIA has taken the music industry by storm from her viral “Whole Lotta Money” hit to her “Best On Earth” Russ collaboration, which happens to be a favorite of Rihanna as seen on her TikTok. With her raps and rhymes getting the airplay and recognition it deserves, it’s only right that the Massachusetts bred artist secures the bag in fashion and beauty as well. Not too long following her Missguided x Sean John ambassadorship, BIA has officially launched her debut makeup line in collaboration with fashion brand Dolls Kill.

