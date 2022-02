Click here to read the full article. Newly leaked photos from Netflix’s That ’90s Show reveal that not much has changed since the ’70s. Cameras officially began rolling on the highly anticipated That ’70s Show revival on Feb. 11. Set photos snapped by boom mic operator Ross Deane (screenshots below) reveal returning series regulars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (aka Red and Kitty) mid-conversation at the Formans’ kitchen table, which has been upgraded since we last saw them seated for breakfast. The wallpaper has also been replaced, but that’s pretty much as far as cosmetic upgrades go. Another photo reveals...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO