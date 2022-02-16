CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 boosts connections with 18 ports for PC, mobile & more

Transforming not beneficial energy into harmonious and pleasant energy, the ENEU HarmoNice smartphone energy chip is useful. According to the company, the digital age can affect the oscillation field of humans, animals, and the environment. This occurs from the interference fields of electromagnetic radiation from smartphones, Wi-Fi, tablets, laptops, and more. They create an energy field, which acts as an energy source for the ENEU technology. Turning possibly non-beneficial influences into harmonious and revitalizing information, the HarmoNice benefits humans, animals, and the environment. A physical energy chip, it harmonizes the electronic device when you apply it on your phone or other gadget. This transforms it into a natural, pleasant vibrational field to help the environment reduce stress, feel more energy and vitality, and provide balance, wellbeing, and relaxation. A purely energizing product, it turns your smartphone into a wellness device.
