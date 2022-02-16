ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 boosts connections with 18 ports for PC, mobile & more

By Mark Gulino
 7 days ago
These days, we tend to have a lot of devices. Desktop PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and all kinds of other electronic gadgets likely have a place in your workstation. Of course, all these various devices can present a challenge when competing for port connectivity. That’s when it’s time to find a...

Digital Trends

CalDigit’s 18-port dock might be the ultimate Mac accessory

Popular third-party accessory company CalDigit has announced its new Thunderbolt 4 Station. This beefy Thunderbolt dock has 18 ports and can deliver up to 98 watts of passthrough power. According to the company, that makes it the largest Thunderbolt 4 dock to date, and it seems like a compelling purchase...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Caldigit Element Hub review: A compact Thunderbolt 4 hub for MacBook Pro

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The minimalist CalDigit Element Hub highlights the power ofThunderbolt 4 featured on recent Apple devices. CalDigit has been a...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock has 18 ports, dual 6K monitor support and more

If you are looking to add extra connectivity to your workstation or laptop, the TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock features 18 ports. The TS4 will be available to purchase next month and will be $360 or £325 or €325, depending on your location. The CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4offers a wealth of connectivity and features a full size DisplayPort 1.4 connector., together with 3x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gb/s) ports, as well as 8x USB ports, all of which offer 10 Gb/s performance.
ELECTRONICS
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock gives you 18 ports along with 98W laptop charging

Improve your workspace with the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Boasting 18 ports, it has card slots for SD UHS-II and microSD UHS-II, an audio jack, audio in/out ports, a security slot, and a power port. Furthermore, it has 5 USB-A, 3 USB-C, a DisplayPort 1.4, 3 Thunderbolt 4, and a Gigabit Ethernet. With a universally compatible design, it works with USB-C computers as well as USB4, Thunderbolt 3, and Thunderbolt 4. Moreover, it provides a whopping 98W of power delivery to fast charge your laptop. Don’t worry, if your computer requires less, the TS4 will lower its wattage. The 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports provide 40 Gb/s performance, and all of the 8 USB ports provide 10 Gb/s performance. Not only that, but one of the USB-C ports on the front supplies 20 watts of power for charging your MagSafe charger. Overall, it pairs an iconic design with incredible performance.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

