CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 boosts connections with 18 ports for PC, mobile & more

Take the Suunto 9 Baro endurance GPS watch on your next adventure and enjoy up to 7 days of continuous GPS tracking! In fact, it has Performance, Endurance, Ultra and Tour battery modes that give anywhere from 25 to 170 hours of recording time. This multisport GPS watch best suits athletes, who will love its intelligent battery life management system. This provides you with smart reminders on your long, arduous adventures. The reminders help you keep it charged throughout your entire activity. It has a wrist heart rate sensor and is water resistant up to 100 meters. Furthermore, it has over 80 sports modes, so it’s sure to work with whatever you do. Moreover, tested against US military standard 810H, it passed tests for extreme temperatures. It also passed tests for shock and drop, sand and dust, humidity, and freezing rain. Finally, the FusedTrack algorithm improves track and distance accuracy.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO