The “metaverse” has taken the internet by storm — but what does that mean for small-business owners looking for an edge in an increasingly competitive landscape?. Meta Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) the parent company of Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckurberg made headlines when he introduced his vision for a “metaverse” and even changed the company’s name to reflect what he thought was the future of interpersonal interaction. Some companies are already betting hundreds of millions of dollars on virtual real estate. Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL) subsidiary company Youtube is floating the idea of watching gaming events in the metaverse.

