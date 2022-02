Scouting lateral talent in the legal industry is not so different from making trades and free agent acquisitions in pro sports. An organization assesses a need/want and then examines the available options to fulfill it. Within that process, there are two tacks organizations often take: the old school approach of assessing prospects based on gut feeling alone and the new school number-crunching approach that relies on data-driven decision making.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO