Golf

Sleeper picks for the 2022 Genesis Invitational include defending champion Max Homa

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo: Ryan Kang/Associated Press

It’s almost time for one of the best events on the PGA Tour. The Genesis Invitational delivers every single year, with the biggest stars in the sport annually finding the top of the leaderboard by the weekend.

Although the field consists of each of the top 10 players in the world, there are numerous names further down the odds list that have a chance to hoist the trophy come Sunday.

Last season, California native Max Homa entered the week at +7000 to win and left Riviera Country Club victorious. Will another underdog triumph this week? We’ll have to wait and see.

If you’re looking outside the favorites in L.A., here’s a list of five longshots who may just compete for the title this weekend.

Five underdog picks for Genesis Invitational

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Max Homa (+5000)

Max Homa hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It’s hard to call the defending champion an underdog, but Homa enters the week at +5000. The L.A. native is coming off a solid performance in the desert, finishing T-14 at the WM Phoenix Open. This golf course means everything to him and has called it his favorite course on the planet.

Outside of his win at Riviera, Homa finished T-5 here in 2020.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)

Matt Fitzpatrick tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Again, tough to call a player sitting at +4000 to win an underdog, but remember, Fitzpatrick has yet to win on the PGA Tour.

The Englishman is playing really good golf so far in 2022, racking up a T-6 finish at Pebble Beach a few weeks ago and a T-10 at last week’s WM Phoenix Open. Fitzpatrick finished T-30 at Riviera two years ago and T-5 last season.

Alex Noren (+9000)

Alex Noren watches his drive off the fourth tee during the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. (Photo: Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

There’s a big number. Noren has finally found some form over the last several months and is back to playing the golf we saw him play a few years ago.

After missing the cut at the American Express to start his 2022, Noren finished inside the top 40 at Torrey Pines and grabbed a T-6 at the WM Phoenix Open. The Swede tied for 12th at Riviera last season and had another top 20 back in 2018.

Adam Hadwin (+10000)

Adam Hadwin hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during round one of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 16, 2021, in Napa, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Canadian is coming into the week a bit under the radar. He ended the week in Scottsdale tied for 26th, but he played much better than that shows. He limped home on Sunday shooting 74, but in his previous three rounds, 68 was his worst score.

Despite missing the cut at the Farmers, Hadwin grabbed a T-25 at the American Express and a T-16 at Pebble Beach. In seven starts at Riviera, Hadwin has finished 26th or better in five, which includes a career-best T-6 in 2018.

Joel Dahmen (+20000)

Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs take their shirts off on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Dahmen has a chance to contend this weekend, but any opportunity to use this photo in a story is just too hard to pass up.

Dahmen has missed the cut at the Genesis in three of his four starts at Riviera, but the one weekend he did make ended with a top five. He was in the mix a few weeks ago at Pebble, eventually tying for 6th.

Not sure we’ll see this move again even if he wins. But hey, ya never know.

