ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee woman run over twice by ex-boyfriend on Valentine’s Day

By Morgan Mitchell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wm90p_0eGUacPN00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after her ex-boyfriend ran her over twice at a Cordova residence on Valentine’s Day , according to police.

The woman told officers that she and her ex-boyfriend Lemuel Taylor were arguing inside of his BMW in the driveway of a home on Acadia Place on Feb. 14.

Buc-ee’s to build world’s largest convenience store in Sevierville

As the woman tried to exit the vehicle, crime records state that Taylor hit her with his car because he didnt want her to leave.

Police said Taylor proceeded to run the woman over two times before driving off.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found items belonging to the woman scattered on the street in front of the home.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, suffering from a broken clavicle, punctured lungs and fractures to the back, neck and hip. She also experienced internal bleeding.

Missing for 7 years, California cat to be reunited with Knoxville owner

Shelby County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Monday that Taylor was wanted for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He turned himself in on Tuesday.

Police stated the woman is scheduled to be airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for additional medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 24

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
California State
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Cordova, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WHNT News 19

Woman dies while working at FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died while working at the FedEx Hub overnight Friday, Memphis Police say. According to police, the woman died after an accident occurred while she operated a forklift. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members identified the woman as Jessica James. A source with decades dedicated to FedEx said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Crime#Murder#Acadia Place#St Francis Hospital#Vanderbilt Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy