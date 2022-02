Tomas Hertl has been a member of the San Jose Sharks for nine years, since he was the 17th overall selection in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He made his debut in 2013, and since then Hertl has been one of the most recognizable faces in the Sharks organization. However, for as much as he is loved in San Jose, no deal has been made to renew his contract with the club. Therefore, Hertl’s future in the teal is uncertain for the first time in his career.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO