ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Monte Morris: Available against Warriors

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Morris (concussion) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry reacts to Monte Morris’ game-winning 3-pointer

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors will go into the All-Star break with the second-best record in the NBA, but they didn’t end this portion of the season the way they would’ve liked. The Warriors lost 4 of their last 5 games, and the fifth and final game against the Denver Nuggets ended with a game-winning shot over Stephen Curry.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Singer
CBS Sports

As Knicks slide, exec William Wesley has blamed Tom Thibodeau in talks with owner James Dolan, per report

The New York Knicks are in freefall, and, according to SNY's Ian Begley, 2021 Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau doesn't have the support within the organization that he used to. More specifically, according to a second SNY story on the subject, Knicks executive William Wesley -- "Worldwide Wes" -- has criticized Thibodeau's coaching in private conversations with owner James Dolan. Wesley has told Dolan that Thibodeau deserves a significant share of the blame for the team's recent slide, per SNY.
NBA
Miami Herald

Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

The Golden State Warriors wanted to go into the All-Star break on a winning note after a tough stretch. Still, the improved defense against Denver had coach Steve Kerr happy with the strides — even if it turned out Nikola Jokic and Monte Morris were too much of a load to stop down the stretch.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Concussion#The Warriors#The Denver Post#Golden State
Gazette

Monte Morris relives memorable shot that sent Denver Nuggets into All-Star break with win over Warriors

The first game-winning buzzer-beater of Monte Morris’s NBA career was cause for celebration for a couple of coaches. Nuggets coach Michael Malone was obviously excited after Morris stepped up and secured a 117-116 win over the Golden State Warriors with a 3-pointer that left his hands with less than a second remaining. Malone interrupted Morris’s post-game media availability by yelling his nickname.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Udonis Haslem: On track to play Thursday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Haslem (eye) is trending toward playing Thursday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Haslem didn't take the court Tuesday against the Mavericks, but it appears as though he'll be back in action during Miami's final game before the All-Star break. He hasn't been a significant part of the rotation this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in win over Buffalo

MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. He opened the scoring for Colorado on the afternoon early in the first period, then helped set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in four straight games since missing four with a concussion, and on the season the 26-year-old has 11 goals and 48 points through 35 contests.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Sochan and shorthanded No. 7 Baylor get past TCU 72-62

WACO, Texas (AP) Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown are standout freshmen for reigning national championship Baylor. The roommates are also young kids who can endure the heavy workload needed from them with the seventh-ranked Bears playing shorthanded. Sochan matched his season high with 17 points while Brown had 13 points,...
WACO, TX
CBS Sports

Wizards' Ish Smith: This Ish crazy

Smith produced 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-103 victory over the Nets. Smith supplied 11 points and three assists in a game-defining fourth quarter, as the Wizards took the lead and never looked back. Smith logged a game-high six assists and has quietly been a strong boost to the Wizards backcourt. All Washington bench pieces may see a small uptick in productivity playing alongside a true point guard like Smith.
NBA
CBS Sports

Tristan Thompson to Indiana, after four-game stint with Pacers: 'Thank you for everything'

As he leaves to join the Chicago Bulls, veteran big man Tristan Thompson wants the city of Indianapolis and the Indiana Pacers organization to know how much his time there meant to him. Before he joined the Pacers, he admired the franchise from afar, and now that he's gone, he will continue to root for his former teammates, Thompson wrote in a thank-you post on Instagram:
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Subdued performance Thursday

Powell contributed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Thursday's 125-118 victory over the Pelicans. Powell remained in the starting lineup Thursday but struggled to have a tangible impact on the scoresheet. With Kristaps Porzingis now residing in Washington, both Powell and Maxi Kleber are going to see some additional run on most nights. Thus far, Kleber has been the preferred option when it comes to fantasy value, something that seems likely to stick. At best, Powell should be viewed as a possible streaming consideration for anyone desperate for boards and FG%.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy