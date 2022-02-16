Nuggets' Monte Morris: Available against Warriors

Powell contributed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Thursday's 125-118 victory over the Pelicans. Powell remained in the starting lineup Thursday but struggled to have a tangible impact on the scoresheet. With Kristaps Porzingis now residing in Washington, both Powell and Maxi Kleber are going to see some additional run on most nights. Thus far, Kleber has been the preferred option when it comes to fantasy value, something that seems likely to stick. At best, Powell should be viewed as a possible streaming consideration for anyone desperate for boards and FG%.

