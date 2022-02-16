ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watch: Haboob dust storm tears through Death Valley

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan Phenix
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sd6kA_0eGUYzSa00

DEATH VALLEY ( KLAS ) – Tuesday’s winds in California and Nevada whipped up more than people’s hair. In Death Valley a massive dust storm, known as a haboob, tore through the main valley.

One man who saw it happen was a photographer from Canada, Chris Attrell . Attrell recorded several videos of the wall of dust rolling toward him and overtaking him. He kept recording as the dust and sand whipped around him.

This haboob was so large it could be seen from space.

NY Times faces backlash over Wordle changes

The NOAA GOES-16 weather satellite showed the haboob forming in the north end of Death Valley pushing south into the Badwater Basin area.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Winter Storm Watch Sunday Evening Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of central Minnesota in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon. A band of 6 to 10 inches seems likely, but there's still some uncertainty in exactly where the heaviest amounts will set up. The snow is expected to come down in a few waves spreading accumulations out over 36 hours or so which may lessen the impact.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
NBC News

Western states face worst megadrought in more than 1,000 years

A megadrought in the western U.S. has become the worst in more than 1,000 years and is being driven by humans, according to a new study. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins breaks down whether the drought is showing any signs of letting up and how California officials are hoping to combat the unprecedented drought. Feb. 17, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

The US Southwest is hitting megadrought status

About half of the contiguous US is currently experiencing moderate to extreme drought—including almost all of the West. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as widely pervasive drought has been present for quite a while now in this region, where major reservoirs like Lake Powell and Lake Mead are hovering around all-time low-water levels. But how does this ongoing drought compare to the past? After all, the region is no stranger to dry stretches.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Storm#Haboob#Death Valley#Weather Satellite#Canada#Extreme Weather#Klas#Ny Times#Noaa
Biloxi Sun Herald

Why Are the Ultra Wealthy Flocking to This Desert Suburb?

You've heard it about Austin, Puerto Rico and, now, Arizona: the newfound ability to work from anywhere is pushing moves from big cities to previously off-the-radar locations, and setting local real estate markets aflame. Paradise Valley, an Arizona city of around 14,000 people, has found an influx of ultra wealthy...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Body of ‘wild ice skater’ found 11 metres underwater in freezing California reservoir

The body of a 72-year-old “wild ice skater” was found submerged 11 metres underwater after a group of ice skaters plunged into a freezing Northern California reservoir, authorities say.William Smallfield, of Truckee, was with a group of eight skaters when the accident occurred at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe, on Saturday. Six skaters fell into the lake and the other two helped with rescue efforts, but they were unable to locate Mr Smallfield, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.After a multi-agency search involving dive teams and aerial surveillance, Mr Smallfield’s body was located 11.2m (37 feet) beneath...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Hiker falls to death taking selfie in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains

A 21-year-old hiker has died after he slipped and fell while taking a selfie from a peak in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains, authorities said. Richard Jacobson’s body was found Monday morning almost 700 feet below where he and a companion had been camping on the Flatiron Peak at Lost Dutchman State Park east of Phoenix, CBS News reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
sciencealert.com

Extreme 'Megadrought' Gripping The US Is Like Nothing Seen in 1,200 Years

The megadrought that has parched the southwestern United States and parts of Mexico over the last two decades is the worst to hit the region in at least 1,200 years, researchers said Monday. Human-caused global heating accounts for more than 40 percent of the dry spell's intensity, they reported in...
ENVIRONMENT
95.7 KEZJ

VIDEO: Colossal Bison Stampede Halts Yellowstone Park Motorists

Of all the parks I've visited in the United States, Yellowstone National Park has always been the one destination where I know the chance at having an interaction with wildlife is high. I speak from experience when I say witnessing charging bison is an intimidating and dangerous predicament to be in.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rare Yellowstone cougar encounter caught on video

An ecotour company that operates in Yellowstone National Park has captured extremely rare footage of an active cougar. “Low quality video but a high quality sighting!” Yellowstone Wolf Tracker boasted Sunday via Instagram. “Today many of us were graced with a rare sighting of a very elusive predator; the mountain lion!”
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy