ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Catalan family drama 'Alcarràs' wins Berlin's Golden Bear

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjZBY_0eGUYadf00

The Catalan family drama “Alcarràs” won the Golden Bear award for best movie at the Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Director Carla Simón's film was picked from a field of 18 by a seven-member jury under American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

He said the movie was honored “for its extraordinary performances, from the child actors to the actors in their 80s, for the ability to show the tenderness and comedy of family and struggle, and for the betrayal of our connection and dependence on the land around us.”

The film depicts a family that spends its summers picking peaches in an orchard in a village in Spain's Catalonia region, but faces new owners who plan to replace the peach trees with solar panels.

Meltem Kaptan took the best leading performance honor for the title role in German director Andreas Dresen's “Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush.”

She played the mother of a German-born Turkish man, Murat Kurnaz, who was held as a suspected terrorist at Guantanamo Bay for four years. He was released in 2006 and returned to Germany after a U.S. federal judge found that evidence did not justify his detention and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened.

French director Claire Denis was chosen as best director for her new film “Both Sides of the Blade,” starring Juliette Binoche.

The grand jury prize went to the Korean movie “The Novelist's Film,” directed by Hong Sangsoo.

The Berlin event is the first of the year's major European film festivals. It went ahead this year in a pared-down format designed to bring audiences back but reduce COVID-19 infection risks at the same time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Flashback: Hanna Schygulla’s Golden Moment

Thomas Wolfe may have popularized the phrase “You can’t go home again,” but don’t tell that to Hanna Schygulla, who staged a triumphant return to the Berlin International Film Festival in 2010 to receive an honorary Golden Bear. The actress — longtime muse to bad-boy director Rainer Werner Fassbinder, with whom she collaborated on 23 films and TV shows, in the process giving birth to the New German Cinema of the ’60s and ’70s — was first recognized by the festival in 1979. That year, she was awarded the Silver Bear for best actress in Fassbinder’s The Marriage of Maria Braun,...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Alcarràs, review: this must surely win the top prize at Berlin

Five years ago, Carla Simón announced herself as a major filmmaker with Summer 1993, a supremely tender film about childhood that dealt obliquely with the Aids-related death of both this Catalan director’s parents. It won the award for Best Debut in Berlin, and, from where I was sitting, stood out as the single best film of that year.
MOVIES
The Independent

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GreenwichTime

Lucky Red’s Italian Opera Drama Series ‘Belcanto’ Pitched in Berlin

Featuring in this year’s eight iteration of the Berlinale Co-Production Market’s Co-Pro Series, Italian drama “Belcanto” will hope to follow a trail blazed by former participating European standouts such as “Babylon Berlin,” “Freud,” “Furia,” and last year’s Series Mania winner “Blackport.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Angela Merkel
NewsTimes

‘Alcarràs’ Review: A Farming Family Faces Change in a Beautifully Observed, Richly Inhabited Ensemble Drama

You can practically smell the midsummer fatigue that wafts through “Alcarràs” on the faintest and most occasional of breezes: a mixture of sweat, baked earth and ripe, plump peaches, inviting in the moment but suggestive of future spoiling. All simple seasonal pleasures are on borrowed time in Carla Simón’s lovely, bittersweet agricultural drama, and not just because winter is inevitably coming. For the large, garrulous Solé clan, who have spent every summer of their lives picking fruit from their familial orchard, this looks to be the last in that tradition, as they face imminent eviction from their patch of land in Catalonia. Yet as they squabble over their uncertain future — and plenty else besides — the sun shines and peaches droop voluptuously from endangered branches. There’s nothing for it but to complete the final harvest.
MOVIES
Deadline

Cinema Guild Acquires Hong Sangsoo’s Berlin Silver Bear Winner ‘The Novelist’s Film’

Cinema Guild has acquired U.S. rights to The Novelist’s Film, the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize winner from South Korean writer-director Hong Sangsoo, which recently made its world premiere at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival. The film is the third Silver Bear winner in as many years from Hong—who won Best Director for The Woman Who Ran in 2020 and Best Screenplay for Introduction in 2021—and will be the 11th of the director’s works released by Cinema Guild in the last seven years. In The Novelist’s Film, Lee Hyeyoung (Hong’s In Front of Your Face) plays Junhee, a novelist who has...
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Wistful Scandinavian Drama Series ‘Harmonica’ Unveiled at Berlin

Pop-country phenoms, Harmonica ruled the circuit, boasting sold-out arena tours and lavish lifestyles. When they find themselves on the other side of that fame decades later, Monica (Josephine Bornebusch) and Harry (Jonas Karlsson) have to decide whether to embark on a reunion tour or stay firmly planted in their present-day, lives racked with grief and angst. Their marriage on the brink of collapse, the two agree to take one last shot at living their passions outright, the traumas they’ve accumulated in tow.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Golden Bear#Family Drama#American#German#Turkish#French#Korean#European
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: Domestic Violence Drama ‘Happiness’ Wins Panorama Audience Award

Happiness, a look at domestic violence through the lens of traditional, misogynistic Kazakh rituals, from director Askar Uzabayev, has won the Panorama Audience Award for best drama at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival. Cem Kaya’s Love, Deutschmarks and Death, an examination of 60 years of Turkish music in Germany, which also serves as an alternative post-war musical history of both countries, won the top honor for best documentary. The two awards, voted on by members of the Berlin audience, were announced Saturday. Both winners will receive an extra gala screening in Berlin on Sunday.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Into My Name' ('Nel...
MOVIES
Reuters

REVIEW Olympics-Ski-jumping-Suit disqualifications leave dark cloud

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ski jumping's gold medals were spread around the sport's superpowers but the big talking point of the Olympic programme was the slew of "suit violation" disqualifications that turned the inaugural mixed team event into something of a farce. Slovenia won that event and, with...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Reuters

REVIEW Olympics-Yanqing proves a treasure trove for Germany's sliders

YANQING, China, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Yanqing National Sliding Centre is in a suburban district in Beijing, but Germany's sliders turned the "Flying Snow Dragon" into a Bavarian fortress, yielding ten golds and firing their country to second in the Winter Olympics medal table. Germany has long been a...
WORLD
The Independent

Beijing's Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world’s most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID “closed loop" enforced by China's authoritarian government.The terrarium of a Winter Games that has been Beijing 2022 wound to its end Sunday, capping an unprecedented Asian Olympic trifecta and sending the planet’s most global sporting event off to the West for the foreseeable future, with no chance of returning to this corner of the world until at...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Outside the Sky Is Blue review – the triumph of hope against the odds

In another age Christina Patterson’s Outside the Sky Is Blue would have been marketed as a misery memoir. It’s true that it’s the record of a life that has contained an uncommon amount of misery. But this book is a bracing, heart-lifting read, a narrative that consistently, courageously rises above the horrors it recounts. Patterson is a superb writer – part of the redemptive message of this memoir is that beautiful prose can make almost anything bearable – but she’s also clearly a pretty wonderful human being. On page after page, she’s hit with the kind of sucker punches that would floor most of us, and yet she comes back sparkling with humour, with love, with hope. Outside the Sky Is Blue is a lesson in generosity, in accommodation, but most of all it’s a lesson in resilience.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Où est Voltaire? Mystery of Parisian statue solved

What would the City of Light be without one of its Enlightenment luminaries? For 18 months concerned Parisians have missed a statue of philosopher and historian Voltaire, which disappeared from its plinth in August 2020 during a wave of statue-toppling around the world. Rumours spread that Voltaire – real name...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Nadine Dorries: BBC needs saving from itself

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the BBC has a problem with “groupthink” and needs saving from itself.Ms Dorries – who froze the BBC licence fee in January – likened the broadcaster to a “polar bear on a shrinking ice cap”.Speaking to the Sunday Times, she said: “There is a problem with groupthink within the BBC, and I don’t think those people think they are left or they are right.“I think they just believe they are absolutely right about everything. And they have a world view and a view of the UK, which is, I think, sometimes very wrong.“Our responsibility...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

‘He made sure that she got nothing’: The sad story of Astrud Gilberto, the face of bossa nova

The Girl from Ipanema” was one of the seminal songs of the 1960s. It sold more than five million copies worldwide, popularised bossa nova music around the world and made a superstar of the Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who was only 22 when she recorded the track on 18 March 1963.Yet what should be an uplifting story – celebrating a singer making an extraordinary mark in her first professional engagement – became a sorry tale of how a shy young woman was exploited, manipulated and left broken by a male-dominated music industry full, as she put it, of “wolves posing...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy