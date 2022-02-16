ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Nevada's Best Southern Food Spot

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Southern food provides comfort in so many ways. From the cornbread and collard greens to the homemade mac n' cheese and fried meats, you simply cannot go wrong with the taste of "famous southern hospitality."

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spot in each state. The website states, "We've gone (virtually) across the country to find the best spots for you to get some soul food without having to leave your state. Without further ado, here's the best Southern food spot in every state."

The best southern food spot in Nevada is Gritz Cafe in Las Vegas. So what sets this eatery apart from the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Hungover from all those free drinks at the casino? Sop up the booze with some gritz, with a "z." Open only for breakfast and lunch, Gritz Cafe has a menu filled with sandwiches, omelets, and waffles—all served with gritz."

Click here to check out the full list of the best southern food spot in each state.

