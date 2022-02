One week after the NFL's Super Bowl, the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off a Super Bowl all its own with the 64th edition of the Great American Race. The 2022 Daytona 500 comes two weeks after the sport's successful L.A. exhibition, a Clash at the Coliseum that featured a special appearance from Ice Cube and a crowd estimated to be some 60,000 strong.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO