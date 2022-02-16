ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Cap Stocks To Buy Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 241.83% in 1 Year

iknowfirst.com
 2 days ago

The Small Cap Stocks Package includes recommendations by the I Know First algorithm for small cap stocks to buy with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion:. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the long position. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the short...

iknowfirst.com

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Airbnb is growing in many directions. Etsy is providing a niche service for a growing customer base. Home Depot is disrupting its own business. Successful investing is partly just a waiting game. That's why investing in an index fund is such an effective way of growing your money. As the value of the market grows over time, so will your shares.
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

Consumers are always going to eat, regardless of the cost of doing so. Demand for gas and oil is almost as consistent as demand for food. Consumers always need to replenish their aluminum foil supply. It's fair to assume a great stock is going to cost more than the average...
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Could Be a Fortress for Your Portfolio

With the Federal Reserve signaling interest rate increases, companies with expensive valuations and high debt levels get hit first. Companies with strong balance sheets can weather different market environments and can take advantage. It's clear from the volatile first few weeks of 2022 that investors are concerned about inflationary pressures...
US News and World Report

7 High-Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $10

Cheap dividend stocks are riskier but offer big income. Technically, share prices don't matter much to the performance of stocks or your total stake in companies. Whether you have one share worth $10,000 or 10,000 shares worth $1, your dollar amount invested is the same. However, there are practical concerns for smaller investors when it comes to stocks with big share prices. Consider that you need more than $3,000 just to buy a single share of Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN) at present. That makes it awfully difficult to diversify a small portfolio or buy and sell partial stakes. If you're the kind of investor who cares about the quantity of shares as well as the quality of the company, consider these seven low-priced dividend stocks, all of which cost less than $10 a share as of this writing and have dividend yields of 5% or better.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings...
Seekingalpha.com

S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance

The S&P 500 finished the trading week in negative territory with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) ending in the red as well. The ETF concluded the week -1.4% and is -7.9% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance....
Motley Fool

2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Few companies have achieved Twilio's growth rate and duration. Unity Software has two thriving segments. Nearly every sizable public company has posted one or two solid quarters where they showed off strong growth. What separates a regular growth stock from a hypergrowth stock is the ability to post strong revenue increases quarter after quarter for years. Two companies doing just that are Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Unity Software (NYSE:U).
