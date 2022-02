March is just a few weeks away. Most college basketball teams only have four or five games remaining on their regular-season schedules, which means conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament are just around the corner. That also means that teams are running out of opportunities to make an impression on the committee. Take North Carolina, for example: A squad that lacks in real strong wins and just suffered a bad loss to an inferior opponent in Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels are still in the tournament — just barely — in bracket expert Joe Lunardi's most recent projection. There is not much room on the bubble, though, and North Carolina needs to close strong to solidify its spot.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO