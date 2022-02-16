ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena's 'Peacemaker' renewed for season two at HBO Max

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena's Peacemaker series is returning to HBO Max for a second season. Ahead of the show's season one finale, Cena and series creator James Gunn announced that Peacemaker has officially been picked up for season two. Gunn will direct and write all of the season two episodes. In...

