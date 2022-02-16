Blazing a trail: Perrysburg freshman wrestler Marcus Blaze making immediate mark

Moving up to varsity competition has not altered the style or the performance of Perrysburg freshman wrestler Marcus Blaze.

The 15-year-old has yet to lose a varsity match and is the top-ranked high school wrestler in the 113-pound weight class in the country, according to MatScouts. A focus on the fundamentals, while also using an aggressive, attacking style has propelled Blaze to a 41-0 record in his first high school action.

“My style is staying in good position and to not give up any easy scores,” Blaze said. “But most of the time I'm attacking and trying to score points. It's fundamental wrestling, but trying to score as many points as I can.”

Blaze joined a Yellow Jackets lineup that also is one of the top Division I teams in the state.

“I wasn't surprised because I knew what we were getting as a program,” Perrysburg coach Scott Burnett said. “Even though he is 15, he is an old soul. He is really mature. His wrestling ability is way above his year. I knew he would have a positive impact immediately. He's just super competitive.”

Blaze has won all four tournaments he has competed in this season, including the prestigious Walsh Jesuit Ironman tournament — the state's top in-season tournament — on Dec. 11.

Burnett said Blaze is a smart, analytical wrestler.

“He is very good at thinking on the fly,” Burnett said. “If you give him a game plan against another high-caliber guy, he is computing as he is wrestling. He is feeling out. When he gets into a groove, he can really go after a guy.”

Blaze leads a stacked Perrysburg lineup in team points with 214. He has 132 takedowns and has won 17 of his matches by fall.

“He is really rocking and rolling,” Burnett said.

Blaze came off a summer competition where he placed fourth at the U16 National Freestyle championship. He also had a fifth-place finish at the Super32 Challenge this fall.

Josh Lowe, an analyst with InterMat/MatScouts, said Blaze has already established a reputation as a dominant lower-weight wrestler.

“In my opinion, it would be a significant upset if he did not win the D-I state title at 113,” Lowe said. “He has put in the time during the season and outside the season. That certainly helps the cause.”

An elite wrestler since age 6, Blaze has not been overwhelmed stepping up to varsity wrestling where it can be difficult for a freshman just to crack the lineup.

“The quality of the tournaments that I wrestled in coming up through middle school was very good,” Blaze said. “So the adjustment to high school hasn't been too big.”

Another key factor in his quick development was the presence of a sparring partner at all times. Marcus's brother, Joey, a junior and defending state champion for the Yellow Jackets, has always been a willing partner to grapple with.

“It has helped him tremendously because Joey has always been big brother. Joey could take it to him as an older brother,” Burnett said. “But now Marcus is older, and he can hold his own against Joey even though he is bigger. When they work with each other, they are really good for each other.”

Burnett said Marcus wrestles against other teammates who are two and three weight classes higher than him in practice.

“Marcus can adjust to that style and mitigate that disadvantage,” Burnett said.

Blaze said when he was young, soccer was his primary sport. But he excelled at all of his athletic endeavors.

“He is just a freaky athlete. He's special,” Burnett said. “He is good at whatever he does. He was the best soccer player in his age group. He was the best baseball player on his team and in football in junior high. He earned an MVP award at an AAU basketball tournament. Now he just wants to focus on wrestling.”

Blaze played for the Pacesetter Soccer Club in Sylvania for about five years.

“I was probably better at soccer than wrestling. But then I just found a love in wrestling more than soccer, so I stuck with wrestling,” he said.

Blaze said he started wrestling at age 4 and began competing in serious tournaments when he was 6. Blaze said he immediately enjoyed the physicality of the sport.

“It was fun to totally beat up on people — not in a bad way, but in a fun way,” Blaze said. “I liked the competition.”

The Yellow Jackets finished fourth at the Division I state team dual meet tournament last weekend. The tournament took place at Lakewood St. Edward, the D-I juggernaut that won the title.

Perrysburg is the heavy favorite to win a fourth consecutive title at the Northern Lakes League tournament on Saturday at Northview. The Yellow Jackets will then wrestle at sectionals before hosting the district meet.

“Our team understands the effort and consistency it takes if you have a goal of winning a state championship,” Burnett said.

Perrysburg is one of the favorites to win the team title, and Blaze is a big reason.

“There is always something to improve on,” he said. “I think I'm in very good position. But I just have to keep working on stuff that I could get better at. It's been a goal of mine [to win a state title] for a pretty long time. I just have to keep working hard and keep getting better every day.”