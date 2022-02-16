ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Kentucky's Best Southern Food Spot

By Ginny Reese
Southern food provides comfort in so many ways. From the cornbread and collard greens to the homemade mac n' cheese and fried meats, you simply cannot go wrong with the taste of "famous southern hospitality."

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spot in each state. The website states, "We've gone (virtually) across the country to find the best spots for you to get some soul food without having to leave your state. Without further ado, here's the best Southern food spot in every state."

The best southern food spot in Kentucky is Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen in Louisville. So what sets this eatery apart from the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

" Pie Kitchen , as the locals call it, is Louisville's premiere dessert oasis. With homemade pies, cookies, cakes, and ice cream, there's something there for every dessert lover. Be sure to check out the chocolate chess pie, which one reviewer described as 'like the best parts of a brownie.'"

Click here to check out the full list of the best southern food spot in each state.

truthandjustice
3d ago

are you kidding they don't know how to cook here they dump the salt shaker on everything and everything is deep fried death on the platter

