Beloved Gargoyles Stolen From Portland Couple Were Neighborhood Icons

Photo: Getty Images

A couple is upset over their precious cement gargoyles that were stolen last week from their Southwest Portland home. Chelsea Cain and Marc Mohan told KPTV they received the gargoyles over 15 years ago as gifts from friends.

"Just seeing this, like, circle of emptiness, like, they’ve always been here, and I just sat and cried," Cains says. They're not the only ones feeling the absence. Cain says the structures were staples in their neighborhood, which is located around Southeast Hawthorne and 22nd Avenue.

The couple would even dress up the gargoyles around holidays, from Christmas to Labor Day. They've even been featured in a graphic novel.

"I have a huge container of gargoyle hats and I would do my very best to create a little bit of charisma or moment for the gargoyles, but mostly for the people who walk by," Cain tells reporters.

Cain and Mahon have filed a police report with the Portland Police Bureau. The couple speculates it took more than one person to take the gargoyles since they weighed around 300 pounds each.

"There are so many kids who take their first day of school pictures next to our gargoyles, like people come by and celebrate moments with our gargoyles," she says. “You know right, they’re gargoyles. Who has them? And why?"