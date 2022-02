If you're one of the many who have enjoyed a tremendous meal at Foodies Brick and Mortar in Kennewick, keep those memories because it may be a while before new ones are made. Well Foodies, it’s official. We have been ordered to vacate. We have not been inside since the fire, and won’t be able to either. Any equipment we could have salvaged, will not be. The building is not safe to be near - let alone enter. This is a sad day for Foodies Kennewick. Our Brick and Mortar where it all started. Thanks for sticking by us friends.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO