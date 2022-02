American Pickers star Danielle Colby took a week-long break from social media to get away from the negativity. Now, she’s back. That’s right, Outsiders — Danielle Colby is back on social media. If you have been wondering why she wasn’t in your feed lately, now you have the answer. Our favorite inked-up picker decided that she needed a break from all of the negativity that comes with being on social media. It’s hard to say we blame her on that front.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO