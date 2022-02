The U.S. Women's National Team begins its quest to win a fifth SheBelieves Cup when it opens the four-team tournament with a match against the Czech Republic on Thursday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Since the SheBelieves Cup began in 2016, the United States has won four of the six Cups, including the last two. To earn a fifth Cup, the USWNT will rely on a roster that has emphasized youth over experience; nine players are under the age of 25. Despite the new faces, the Americans remain a heavy favorite in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

CARSON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO