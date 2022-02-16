ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

DNA confirms mystery animal that escaped wildlife rehab was coyote

By Jasmine Cooper, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. ( NewsNation Now ) — An animal that was undergoing testing to determine if it was a dog or coyote has been identified after weeks of speculation on social media.

Wildlife Works announced Monday that the animal DNA was indeed 100 percent coyote. The coyote was being treated for mange before it escaped from the facility in late January.

According to Wildlife Works, the animal chewed through the window seal and screen to escape.

“WORST NEWS EVER!!!!!!!” Wildlife Works wrote in a Facebook post that appears to have been deleted.

DNA analysis of elephant ivory reveals trafficking networks

On the morning of Jan. 27, a staff member found the animal’s empty cage destroyed. There were scratches on the walls and the hospital area itself was trashed.

In an attempt to lure the animal back, Wildlife Works staff members set traps and left the barn doors open, with plenty of straw. The staff has also tried to track the animal but they have found no success.

“He never acted aggressive or distressed, and there had been no evidence of escape attempts. We had him for about a week, during which time he ate nutritious food and received treatment for his mange and secondary infections,” Wildlife Works said. “We can only guess he was starting to feel somewhat better and decided it was time to go.”

Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US

The mysterious, four-legged animal was found Jan. 17 near a woman’s front door in Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania. The animal was so emaciated that it was hard to know exactly what kind of creature it was. Pictures circulated around social media, sent by those who wondered whether it was a dog or coyote.

The wildlife facility had intended to re-release the animal back into the wild after it was treated for mange. Police are asking community members if they see the coyote to not approach it and to call Wildlife Works at 724-925-6862.

