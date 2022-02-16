Pens switch up lines to get Kapanen going

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – He was a spark at times last season, but forward Kasperi Kapanen has two goals since December 14. The last few weeks working mostly on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Brock McGinn, Kapanen is moving.

Pens head coach Mike Sullivan had Kapanen on the third line with Evan Rodrigues centering and McGinn as the other winger during practice in Cranberry Wednesday.

“Just more sustained offense, just more sustained play,” Sullivan said of what he is looking for. “With what we’ve had over the last few games, we aren’t getting enough sustained zone time that helps us great the balance. We are trying some different combinations to try and generate that.”

“The good news for us is that we have some versatility in our lineup where we can move some people from the wing to the center and visa-versa in order to try to create some combinations to find the balance we are looking for.”

“It seems like it would be a good line,” Rodrigues said, himself without a goal in the last 17 games. “I’ve had a lot of success with Kappy this year and in the past. I think we work really well together because we both like to play a high octane, fun, north type of game.”

“McGinn is extremely reliable, but I think he has a lot of offense he shows spurts of. I think if we can go out there and be confident with the puck. I think we should have success.”

As for the 36-year-old Carter having to move to a wing, but getting bumped up to work with Evgeni Malkin and remain with Danton Heinen.

“I’m comfortable with both,” Carter said of playing center or wing. “I really don’t have a preference to be honest with you. I played a few games with Geno and things went well. As far as I’m concerned, I’m comfortable. Hopefully we can go out and control play.”

“We are going to explore a couple of different options, nothing is set in stone,” Sullivan noted. “That’s something that we are looking at right now.”

Sid back to work

Hours after scoring his 500 th career goal, Crosby back on the ice before the team left for Thursday night’s game at Toronto.

“He stays in the moment,” Sullivan said. “That’s part of what makes him as good as he is. As much as Tuesday night was such a great celebration, unbelievable milestone and a great tribute to him and his legacy. We’ve got important work ahead of us and it starts in practice today and he understands that. He comes to the rink today and puts his work helmet on and takes care of his business.”

Carter, who scored his 400 th goal this season, said of what he appreciates about being Crosby’s teammate after a decade and a half as his opponent.

“Ultra-competitive,” Carter said of Crosby, “hates to lose probably more than anything. That’s a good trait.”

A veteran of 1,138 games, Carter admits he’s never been witness to anything like Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“It’s awesome,” Carter said. “It’s the first one I’ve been a part of. I could only wish that I could get there (500 goals), but I think we are running out of time (412 goals). Just a special night, it’s a testament to his whole career. The competitiveness and how hard he works, he’s still out there shooting pucks right now. He never stops.”

“That’s just the type of guy he is,” Rodrigues said of Crosby going right back hard at practice Wednesday. “He’s extremely humble. He treats everyone with respect whether you are a 17-year vet or a first-day rookie. He makes everyone feel comfortable.”

“I think it’s a huge reason why this organization has had success for as long as he’s been here. He makes it enjoyable place to be every day. When things aren’t going the team’s way, he’s the hardest working guy on the ice. It makes everyone elevate their game just to keep up with them. I can’t say enough good things about him.”