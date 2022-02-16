Project HOME, 4 other nonprofits receive $7.7M in grants to expand their efforts

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Pew Charitable Trusts has awarded $7.7 million to five Philadelphia-area nonprofit organizations, designed to help the groups implement new strategies to adapt their programs to the changing needs of the communities they serve.

The awards will go to organizations that, in part, help those experiencing substance use disorder, homelessness or difficulties with economic mobility.

Project HOME received the bulk of the funds — $3.5 million — to expand its work to end and prevent chronic street homelessness in Philadelphia. Because of the pandemic, co-founder Sister Mary Scullion said the capacity to house homeless people in shelters is limited, so more people are on the street.

“We’re seeing more people affected by serious behavioral health issues, mental illness and addiction. The number of overdoses across the country is at an all-time high,” she said. “This grant will help us to reach our goal of 1,000 units of affordable housing.”

The money will also further their work in diversity, equity and inclusion.

“About 75% of people living on the street are Black and brown people,” said Scullion. “We want to develop a way of getting more Black and brown people in leadership positions at Project HOME, furthering our career development of Black and brown people here at Project HOME, and this grant will enable us to do that.”

Kristin Romens, director of the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Fund for Health and Human Services, said they look for tenacious organizations that are trying to expand their reach.

“Some of our criteria include that they have strong leadership in place, that they have data and evidence of positive results, and also that they have a desire and ambition to grow,” she said.

Other nonprofits receiving grant money include:

Compass Working Capital , $2.5 million

Supporting economic mobility programs for families living in federally subsidized housing.

The Philadelphia Orchestra , $1 million

Supporting its new parent organization , The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc., which will merge the artistic expertise of two of the city’s cornerstones, bolstering operations of both for years to come.

The Independence Visitor Center Corp. , $500,000

Supporting its role in the Philadelphia tourism sector’s recovery.

Smith Memorial Playground , $200,000

Supporting its recovery from the pandemic as it continues to serve as a vital public space for Philadelphians, with additional exhibits, initiatives and a mobile app.