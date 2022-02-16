ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills man gets 30 years for fentanyl scheme

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255pgF_0eGUKXRQ00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Beverly Hills man who made millions of dollars in crypto-currency by manufacturing and selling online a powerful synthetic opioid similar to fentanyl was sentenced today to 30 years in federal prison.

Andrew Tablack, 30, was convicted in July of one count of manufacturing, distributing, and possessing with intent to manufacture and distribute pills containing cyclopropyl fentanyl — an analogue of fentanyl — and one count of conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey.

From at least March through December 2017, Tablack ran the pill-making operation that distributed millions of fentanyl analogue pills throughout the United States.

Tablack manufactured the pills in clandestine labs in and near Los Angeles and sold them anonymously on the dark web, the internet's black market, using the moniker “XanaxKing2.”

He shipped about 400,000 of the illegal pills per month and made millions of dollars from his illegal operation in digital currency that is commonly used in the black market due to its relative anonymity.

In addition to the prison term, Tablack was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit various crypto-currency holdings and electronic devices.

