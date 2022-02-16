ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Slow-moving federal judge won't get case on remand, 2nd Circuit says

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge who took nearly five years to adopt a magistrate judge’s report and recommendation for restitution failed to conduct a proper review before doing so, according to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at New York. U.S. District Judge Sterling Johnson Jr. cited only one...

www.abajournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Federal Bankruptcy Watchdog Seeks High Court Review of Fee Hike

Courts are split on constitutionality of certain U.S. Trustee fees. The U.S. Trustee, the bankruptcy watchdog agency of the Justice Department, is seeking Supreme Court review of a ruling that Chapter 11 quarterly fees paid by some debtors in 2018 are unconstitutional. The Feb. 14 petition to the high court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magistrate Judge#Remand#The 2nd Circuit
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Vox

The Supreme Court’s newest attack on voting rights, explained

On Monday night, the Supreme Court handed down a deeply alarming decision that suggests that the Court’s Republican majority is about to cut away one of the few parts of the Voting Rights Act that it hasn’t already gutted or killed. The immediate impact of the Court’s 5-4...
ALABAMA STATE
eenews.net

Supreme Court takes WOTUS case

The Supreme Court today agreed to consider limiting the scope of federal water law. In a short order this morning, the justices said they would take up Chantell and Michael Sackett’s challenge to a lower court ruling that had applied a definition of “waters of the U.S.” or WOTUS, established in the 2006 case Rapanos v. United States, to determine that the couple needed a Clean Water Act permit to build on their land.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Supreme Court Halts Order Requiring Alabama To Redraw Congressional Map

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a congressional map in Alabama to remain in place, putting on hold a lower court order that said the Republican-drawn plan violated the Voting Rights Act and disenfranchised Black voters. The vote was 5-4, with the court’s three liberals joined by Chief Justice John...
ALABAMA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Federal Appeals Court Rules Illegal Immigration Statute Unconstitutional

NEW YORK, NY — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that part of an aiding-and-abetting illegal immigration law is unconstitutional, given its overbreadth and infringement upon free speech. U.S.C. § 1324(a)(iv) states that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come, enter, or reside in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy