Katherine Calvert is the CMO at Khoros, where she is responsible for designing and delivering on the company’s global marketing strategy. With 2021 behind us, I can’t help but feel a sense of deja vu. This time last year, I was filled with confidence that 2021 would be the year we got back to normal — a new normal, maybe, but I certainly thought it would be more like the “before times” than not. As marketers, that meant optimistic plans for in-person events, travel and entertainment to see customers, and even out-of-home advertising were all on the docket. Instead, many of us shelved these plans while navigating pandemic life.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO