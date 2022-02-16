LAFC drop preseason clash with D.C. United 2-0

LAFC have made seven additions to the roster ahead of the 2022 season so far, and they share one common thread between all of them: All have prior MLS experience. It’s a certain change, and a course correction after several years of trying to stock the roster with young talent, mostly from abroad. Many of those players have become contributors and can be considered MLS veterans themselves at this point, but after a 2020 season where a few key injuries and a COVID outbreak at the worst possible time sunk their MLS hopes, and they came agonizingly short of winning the Concacaf Champions League at the first try, 2021 was a season of perpetual hangover, where all the things that worked for the team kind of just stopped, and the team had their worst season to date.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO