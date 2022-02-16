ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

LAFC drop preseason clash with D.C. United 2-0

By Alicia Rodriguez
angelsonparade.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFC played their latest preseason match on Tuesday, falling 2-0 against D.C. United in Indio. With security guards reportedly keeping looky-lous at bay, we only got a handful of details, although there was some lineup info so let’s take a look:. Aside from Cristian Arango and Kellyn Acosta...

www.angelsonparade.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo 2 announce inaugural preseason schedule

Houston Dynamo 2 have announced the initial slate of preseason games ahead of the inaugural season of MLS Next Pro, the new second-division soccer league aimed at bridging the gap between MLS youth academies and first-team rosters. The first preseason test for Dynamo 2 is on the road against San...
MLS
lafc.com

News & Notes From Preseason Presented By BODYARMOR | LAFC Heads To The Desert

On Tuesday, LAFC headed off to the desert, looking to spend the final week of pre-season training in Palm Springs while also playing two final exhibition matches in Indio, CA at the Empire Polo club as part of the Coachella Valley Invitational. It is the first year of the Invitational,...
MLS
angelsonparade.com

Vanessa Gilles on move to Angel City FC: I came to play under pressure

It’s a good time to be a Canadian soccer player. While the men’s national team are on the verge of reaching their first World Cup since 1986, the women’s national team are reigning Olympic champions, and both groups have an exciting generation of up-and-coming talent. Included in...
MLS
fcdallas.com

FC Dallas Draws 0-0 in Preseason Match with Chicago Fire FC

AUSTIN, Texas – FC Dallas and Chicago Fire FC played to a rainy scoreless draw Wednesday at St. David's Performance Center in Austin, TX. "I think continuing our preparation for the first game on February 26, the goals that we wanted to achieve in this game we've done," head coach Nico Estévez said after the game. "We had really high quality offensive plays today. We just couldn't finish some of the actions. And it's something that we have to keep working on, and finishing up. The field was a little bit difficult to play and some of these last third actions were more difficult due to the field conditions, but we created enough chances to score. And also we didn't concede a goal and also didn't conceive many chances from the opponent. We controled the game very well."
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristian Arango
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Ryan Hollingshead
Person
Drew Skundrich
angelsonparade.com

This is the year of MLS experience for LAFC newcomers

LAFC have made seven additions to the roster ahead of the 2022 season so far, and they share one common thread between all of them: All have prior MLS experience. It’s a certain change, and a course correction after several years of trying to stock the roster with young talent, mostly from abroad. Many of those players have become contributors and can be considered MLS veterans themselves at this point, but after a 2020 season where a few key injuries and a COVID outbreak at the worst possible time sunk their MLS hopes, and they came agonizingly short of winning the Concacaf Champions League at the first try, 2021 was a season of perpetual hangover, where all the things that worked for the team kind of just stopped, and the team had their worst season to date.
MLS
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
NBC Sports

How to watch D.C. United's season opener vs. Charlotte FC

D.C. United will open their first home match of the 2022 MLS season against expansion club Charlotte FC. The Black and Red hopes to get on the right foot at home as they look to make the playoffs after falling short last season. Paul Arriola depart for FC Dallas, D.C....
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#Las Vegas Lights Fc#D C United 2#Xi#The Las Vegas Lights Fc#Maxcrepeau#The New York Red Bulls
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Hounds top Loudoun United FC, 3-0, in second preseason match

Another Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC preseason match brought another three goals for the home side as they defeated USL Championship Eastern Conference foe Loudoun United, 3-0, at Highmark Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Wyatt Borso, Alex Dixon and William Eyang scored for the Riverhounds SC in the victory. Wyatt Borso, Alex Dixon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
casinonewsdaily.com

Manchester United beats Brighton 2 to 0 and Ronaldo Scores a Goal

On Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 the living – legend of a striker in Cristiano Ronaldo stopped the bleeding on his 6 – game goal drought by blasting in a sweet net – finder during the 51st – minute of the match to propel Manchester United to a much – needed 2 to 0 victory over Brighton. This win for Manchester United pushed their football club into 4th – place in the English Premier League standings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL
FanSided

LA Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Where to Watch, Lines, and More

The Vegas Golden Knights are back and should be ready for some revenge. The Golden Knights have been shutout back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history. Tonight, the Golden Knights will be taking on the Los Angeles Kings and the Fortress and will look to end their drought.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

USMNT's Gregg Berhalter is U.S. Soccer's highest-paid employee at $1.2M

Vlatko Andonovski earned $357,597 over his first full year as the United States women's coach, less than 28% of the $1,291,539 that went to men's coach Gregg Berhalter. The figures were revealed in the U.S. Soccer Federation's tax filing for the year ending on March 31, 2021, which was released Wednesday.
FIFA
The Associated Press

Rodman debuts, US women tie 0-0 with Czech Republic

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Trinity Rodman made her debut for the U.S. women’s national team in a scoreless draw with the Czech Republic on Thursday night in the SheBelieves Cup. With some of the national team’s more recognizable stars — Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin...
SOCCER
AllTitans

Nissan Stadium Becoming a Hockey Rink

The Tennessee Titans always have been willing to share their home with others. Ever since 1999, when they moved into Nissan Stadium, they have welcomed Tennessee State University’s football team as a secondary tenant. For the past two years, Nashville SC of Major League Soccer also moved in while its permanent home was being built.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Prospect Fedotov Enters Spotlight at Winter Olympics

Goaltender Ivan Fedotov has led the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to the gold medal game against Team Finland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He has allowed just eight goals in five games for the tournament favorites, who advanced with a thrilling shootout victory against Team Sweden in their semifinal matchup.
ClutchPoints

Flames trade for top-line winger Tyler Toffoli to boost playoff hopes

The Calgary Flames appear to be going all-in this season. On Monday, Calgary traded for top-line winger Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. In exchange, the Flames sent a top-10 protected first round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, a 2024 fifth round pick, Tyler Pitlick and a prospect named Emil Heinemen.
NHL
ESPN

Trinity Rodman makes USWNT debut in SheBelieves draw with Czech Republic

Trinity Rodman made her debut for the U.S. women's national team in a 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic on Thursday in the SheBelieves Cup. With some of the national team's more recognizable stars -- Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin Heath -- left off the roster for the tournament, coach Vlatko Andonovski made good on his pledge to evaluate young prospects.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy