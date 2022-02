The streets outside her window are dripping with hope, and yet Élisabeth (Charlotte Gainsbourg) is lost. It is Paris, 1981, a new president has been elected, and Élisabeth’s husband has left, claiming the thrillingness of motion by moving in with a new girlfriend while his ex is left with the stagnance of remaining, the apartment where they’ve raised their children, Judith (Megan Northam) and Matthias (Quito Rayon-Richter), at once comfortingly familiar and dreadfully new. At night, while her progeny either sleeps or sneaks away into the clandestine get-togethers of youth, their mother stares out of the window, her favorite radio show playing in the background.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO