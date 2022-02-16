ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Juan Toscano-Anderson's Slam Dunk contest to feature Warriors nostalgia

By Alex Espinoza
 3 days ago

After a Warriors practice recently, Juan Toscano-Anderson’s phone buzzed. It was his agent. The NBA wanted to invite him to the Slam Dunk contest on All-Star weekend.

“I thought he was trolling,” Toscano-Anderson said. “Me out of all people in the NBA?”

No joke. And it was an easy decision for JTA.

“Why would I say no, man?” Toscano-Anderson said. “I’m a kid from 95th and A street, East Oakland. I used to dunk on my courts in my grandpa’s driveway and break the milk crates.”

Toscano-Anderson admitted he’s been thinking about the dunk contest “every second of every day” since he got the invitation. On Saturday at 5 p.m. PT, he’ll be part of the four-man Slam Dunk contest field along with Jalen Green, Obi Toppin and Cole Anthony.

“I’m nervous. I’m excited,” Toscano-Anderson said. “It’s a huge platform. Y’all seen how excited I’ve been to be on this team and be in the NBA. I never in a million years thought I’d be a part of All-Star weekend. … My thoughts have been racing for sure.”

JTA's most memorable dunk of the season came in December, when he gathered in the lane before throwing down a huge windmill on Phoenix Suns big man JaVale McGee.

Toscano-Anderson was only six years old when Vince Carter stole the show at Oracle Arena in Oakland at a classic Slam Dunk contest during 2000 NBA All-Star Game weekend. In 2002 and 2003, Warriors fan favorite Jason Richardson won back-to-back titles in the Slam Dunk contest.

So, will Richardson influence Toscano-Anderson’s routine Saturday?

“He definitely inspired me, for sure,” Toscano-Anderson said. “I’ve been a Warriors fan all my life. For him to win it, not only once but twice, was huge. Kudos to J-Rich, I’m a big fan of his. But I can't confirm or deny that that’s going to be part of my repertoire.”

Toscano-Anderson said he still remembers watching those J-Rich dunk contests as a youngster.

“I remember how excited I was that he was going to bring that trophy back to Oakland,” Toscano-Anderson said. “Those Warriors jerseys are just so memorable. Whenever I think about the Warriors, even now, I think about those jerseys.”

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Warriors team gear

Don’t be surprised if Toscano-Anderson busts out a lightning bolt J-Rich jersey on Saturday, folks. JTA wants to put on a show for all of Dub Nation.

“It’s very nostalgic for myself,” Toscano-Anderson said. “More than anything, I just want Warriors fans to enjoy seeing somebody from their favorite team in the dunk contest and real Warriors fans having a nostalgic moment.”

The Warriors will have five representatives at All-Star weekend, as Jonathan Kuminga was named a Rising Stars replacement Wednesday , Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins will start the main event Sunday and Draymond Green is out with an injury. You can make an argument that JTA is the third-best dunker on the Warriors behind Kuminga and Gary Payton II, but Toscano-Anderson said he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone.

“I’m going in there with house money,” Toscano-Anderson said. “I got nothing to lose.”

