WH Covid-19 adviser: Government will make high-quality masks for kids

Chief Teachers Union Commissar: Mask Kids Until Covid Zero
CLAY: (laughing) BUCK: I think it should be, and if we learned that she walks around, you know, saluting a portrait of the Kremlin, I would not be all that surprised. But, anyway, Randi Weingarten of the teachers union let everyone know what would be required, Clay, for her to finally say, “Okay. We can unmask the kids.” Stacey Abrams can walk around the school unmasked all day, that’s fine, but I tell you, kids have to stay masked until… Well, here’s what she said.
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
With All Eyes on Russia, China Warns U.S. of Full Blown Military Conflict Over Taiwan
"The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinderbox between China and the United States," said Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S.
FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency
The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
Joe Manchin calls on Senate to pass changes to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act that would make clear VP can't overturn an election: Republicans worried Democrats will shoehorn stalled voting rights provisions into bill
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is leading the bipartisan effort to reform the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act, which former President Donald Trump's allies tried to use to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election. Politico reported Wednesday that Manchin is trying to fast track a bill -...
Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell is suing Verizon to block the release of her phone records to the Jan. 6 committee
The lawsuits cites privacy concerns and attorney-client privilege. The committee already subpoenaed the "Kraken" lawyer for documents and testimony.
This is what would happen to Earth if a nuclear war broke out between the West and Russia
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
Washington Post
Russia’s looming invasion of Ukraine shows why Trump’s first impeachment was necessary and proper
It is easy to forget now that, before he was impeached for inciting an insurrection last January, Donald Trump was impeached for intervening in Ukraine’s affairs for his own political gain. But as Russian troops mass for a likely invasion of the former Soviet satellite, Trump’s abuse of power...
Food stamps 2022 update – How to apply online for benefit as $870 extra one-time SNAP payments to be sent out
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Liz Cheney's Trump-backed primary challenger
Cheney previously served alongside McCarthy in House leadership, but fell out of favor due to her outspoken opposition to Donald Trump.
Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
'Political War': Ted Cruz's Mentor Judge J. Michael Luttig Turns On Donald Trump
The Texas Senator clerked for Luttig on the Fourth Circuit Appeals Court and described him as like "a father to him" in 2016.
Washington Post blasted for claiming Clarence Thomas' rulings 'resemble the thinking of White conservatives'
The Washington Post was blasted by critics this week for claiming that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the only Black member of the U.S. Supreme Court, often issued rulings that resembled "the thinking of White conservatives," before issuing a "clarification." In a piece headlined, "Jim Clyburn saved Biden’s candidacy —...
Move Against Liz Cheney Shows Donald Trump 'Must Be Scared': Adam Kinzinger
The California congressman was responding to reports the former president is lobbying Wyoming lawmakers to change the state's election laws.
Elon Musk posted a meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Hitler in now-deleted tweet
The richest man in the world has previously mocked people who invoke Hitler's name in political discussions.
Voices: Latinos always disagree about racial identity. Why does Tucker Carlson think he knows if AOC is white?
It’s pretty fair to say that Tucker Carlson is not the world’s leading ethnographer. Given how regularly he spews anti-immigrant vitriol on Fox News, he likely doesn’t know the difference unless it suits him.On Friday, he found such a reason to do so when he questioned whether Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a woman of colour, sneering with his ubiquitous scowl of white grievance that, “There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a quote, woman of color, because she’s not! She’s a rich, entitled white lady.” He continued by...
Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024
Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
US-born skater who was lambasted in China speaks out over Olympic nightmare
US-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who competes for China and was attacked on Chinese social media after falling during the Olympics, has spoken out about the ordeal. “I am an Olympian; no one can take that away from me,” she wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday. “It’s all about the journey. I persevered through years of adversity, and came out a stronger person. Last night was my final skate on Olympic ice and I took in every moment of it,” she said. It was her first post since the attacks against her began. Many posted positive and supported comments,...
Bill Gates says the chances of catching a severe infection from COVID-19 are dramatically lower but he believes another pandemic is likely
The Microsoft cofounder said in an interview with CNBC Friday that a rational response would help catch the next pandemic early.
