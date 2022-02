PG&E is hearing from customers that energy bills are higher than normal. We understand increases are challenging. We’re taking action and helping customers. Natural gas prices have risen significantly, about 90% higher than last winter in PG&E’s service area and nationwide. PG&E passes through the cost of energy purchases directly to customers and does not mark-up that cost. What we pay for our customers’ energy supply, both natural gas and electricity, we pass through directly to our customers.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO