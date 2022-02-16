ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden’s SCOTUS shortlist staffs up to handle the media barrage

By Christopher Cadelago and Sam Stein
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBgn1_0eGUE5Yd00
Ketanji Brown Jackson, then a nominee to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on April 28, 2021. | Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

The three leading contenders to be President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court are turning to trusted hands to help navigate one of Washington’s most grueling and stage-managed processes.

Circuit judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has enlisted Robert Raben, the founder of the consulting firm The Raben Group and former assistant attorney general during the Clinton administration, to help with the deluge of press scrutiny, with a small assist from onetime Biden spokesperson TJ Ducklo. For South Carolina District Judge J. Michelle Childs, the role is largely being played by Amanda Loveday, a South Carolina-based Democratic operative who works with a PR firm owned by Childs’ former law firm in South Carolina. And for California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, the task has been taken on by Tracy Schmaler, a communications specialist who led former Attorney General Eric Holder’s press team.

The advisers, whose involvement was described by four people with knowledge of the arrangements, all declined to speak on record, underscoring the delicate nature of the work they’re doing, much of it spent connecting reporters to the right people, providing background and defending the women from various attacks.



The mere presence of a communications hand on a prospective Supreme Court candidate’s team could give off the whiff of that candidate actively jockeying for the post—a perception that would directly counter the classic D.C. tradition in which those in consideration for a top post must pretend to be largely indifferent to being chosen.

“It’s acute here because the stakes are so high,” said one person familiar with the process who would only speak candidly on condition of anonymity. “Candidates and finalists generally have a network of volunteers who come together to work and figure out what the candidate would say if she had a voice. Frequently the candidate isn’t asking us to, we just know this has to happen. When you’re in this process, you lose your voice, for understandable reasons."

The need for a largely invisible, pro bono and mostly unofficial line of defense is particularly acute if prospective candidates become the target of criticism, before the White House can aggressively defend them in public, lest they give off the indication of favoritism. But the complications have been heightened in this instance by anxieties from both within and outside the White House that Biden’s pledge to choose a Black woman could spark sexist and racist coverage.

“What we’re not going to debate in the media and among colleagues is that these women aren’t qualified. That’s the work in this in-between moment — it’s that we are not creating a narrative that will disqualify someone who is uniquely qualified,” said Glynda Carr, president and chief executive of Higher Heights for America, a group dedicated to electing more progressive Black women to office.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELQJy_0eGUE5Yd00
Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.S. District Court, listens during her nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on April 16, 2010. | Charles Dharapak/AP Photo

Hoping to preempt some of the coverage, the progressive women’s issues group UltraViolet put out a 40-page memo on Tuesday, which they dubbed a guide to “avoiding bias and disinformation when reporting on political and SCOTUS nominees.” The group’s communication director, Bridget Todd, said that while organizations like her’s have done a lot of work to inoculate such attacks, she remains disappointed that the national conversation has not reflected that reality.

“It’s not just about ‘elect Black women,’ or ‘listen to Black women,’ but also create the conditions for them to actually be supported and protected against unfair attacks,” Todd said.

On Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that the president was not paying attention to the public spectacle around prospective nominees, including the lobbying campaigns on certain judges’ behalf by Clyburn and others. “He is not going to be swayed by public campaigns or public sniping or lobbying efforts,” she said. “He is going to pick an eminently qualified Black woman to nominate to the Supreme Court. He has a number of potential choices that he’s excited about.”

Looming over all the public and private outreach is a growing fear in Democratic ranks that Biden will take too long to actually settle on a name. The president has said he is vetting contenders for the post. He has also said he will be meeting with them for interviews. And he has given himself until the end of February to name a candidate.

That window is historically small for naming a Supreme Court nominee. But Biden is known for blowing deadlines. And, already, there is concern among Democrats preparing for the coming nomination fight that the president’s current timeframe is leaving nominees unnecessarily exposed to attacks. “Is it a concern?” said one such operative. “Of course it is.”

The goal of the communications specialists helping the prospective candidates is to navigate that period of time between now and when Biden ultimately makes a decision. People familiar with the process say that there is limited interaction between those teams and the team the White House has assembled to help shepherd a nominee, once she is chosen.

The White House has commented on occasion about stories they believe are unfair such as attacks against Childs’ labor record and when Jackson was criticized over a specific case she presided over. Biden officials said they would do the same for anyone else who is called out for something they deem off base.

And top officials — from the main Capitol Hill liaison for the fight, former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), to Vice President Kamala Harris — are already talking to senators about the process. But they are not actively engaged in talking publicly about potential nominees. That changes when the final nominee is selected.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC San Diego

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Predicts That Supreme Court Prospect J. Michelle Childs Would Win More Than 10 Republican Votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden faces two challenges that could quickly escalate

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The U.S.-Canadian bridge reopens after Canadian police clear trucker blockade. ... President Biden, in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, criticizes NFL for lack of Black head coaches. ... Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., says he’ll be back at work in a few weeks. ... Early voting begins today in Texas primaries. ... U.S. racks up more medals in Winter Olympics. ... And the West Coast represents at last night’s Super Bowl — in more ways than one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Leondra Kruger
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Boston Globe

Mitch McConnell’s no longer useful idiot

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is suffering from separation anxiety. He’s anxious over how to separate the Republican Party from Donald Trump. For McConnell, this is worse than the chapter in the GOP horror story where he recognized that he couldn’t control the monster he helped bring to terrifying life. McConnell must stop the creature before it lays waste to everything that he holds dear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Shortlist#Staffs#Scotus#U S Circuit#The Supreme Court#The Raben Group#Democratic#Pr#California Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

AOC tells Schumer to make Sinema's life 'as difficult as possible' after moderate who killed Build Back Better and Biden's voting rights plan complained Senate votes were too slow

Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday, calling on party leadership to make her life as difficult as possible - highlighting the bitter divide among Democrats over their direction. Sinema has become a hate figure for the left of the party for blocking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Chairman of Jan. 6 committee reveals Bill Barr has spoken to investigators and says there's 'credible evidence' that Trump administration planned to use military to seize voting machines in 2020

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has met with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed on Sunday. The Mississippi Democrat appeared on CBS News' Face The Nation where he confirmed a report that Donald Trump was presented with an executive order during the last full month of his presidency which would have had the military seize voting machines in battleground states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
178K+
Followers
10K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy