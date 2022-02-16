Miami puppy saved after falling off ledge on the beach

A fire rescue crew outside Miami, Florida broke through the wall of an elevator shaft in order to rescue individuals stuck in the elevator. "On Thursday afternoon, #MDFR responded to two people trapped inside an elevator on the 37th floor of a high rise at 160 Street and Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach," Miami Dade Fire Rescue posted on Instagram Thursday. "In order to proceed with the confined space rescue operation, technical crews proceeded to breach the wall to reach the elevator shaft and gain access to then free and pull the two individuals to safety. There were no injuries reported."

