Miami, FL

Miami puppy saved after falling off ledge on the beach

By Emmett Jones
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Miami dog was rescued after falling off the ledge into water while playing with its owner at the park. A video posted by Miami Beach Fire Department shows the rescuer climbing down the ladder, picking up...

