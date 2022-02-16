How Wilberforce U. kept students enrolled during the pandemic and looks to attract more

Philanthropists have come out of the woodwork with large gifts to HBCUs following the police murder of George Floyd in 2020, including Mackenzie Scott’s blockbuster $560 million gift to 23 HBCUs. The record fundraising years at HBCUS raise the question of whether this is a moment or a sustainable trend that will continue to benefit minority-serving institutions, many of which have been under-resourced for decades.

