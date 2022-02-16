ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilberforce, OH

How Wilberforce U. kept students enrolled during the pandemic and looks to attract more

By Nicole Mistretta
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic placed a challenge on higher education, forcing universities like...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Wilberforce, OH
Education
City
Wilberforce, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Dayton Business Journal

The Interview: Howard University President bullish that HBCU fundraising trends will continue

Philanthropists have come out of the woodwork with large gifts to HBCUs following the police murder of George Floyd in 2020, including Mackenzie Scott’s blockbuster $560 million gift to 23 HBCUs. The record fundraising years at HBCUS raise the question of whether this is a moment or a sustainable trend that will continue to benefit minority-serving institutions, many of which have been under-resourced for decades.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Higher Education#College
Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton

Comments / 0

Community Policy