ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Château Picklebone opens its fabled gates for Monday Night Foodball

By Mike Sula
CHICAGO READER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Square’s Superkhana International has been an incubator throughout the pandemic for young chefs sometimes short on experience but always long on big ideas. Chefs Zeeshan Shah and Yoshi Yamada have provided kitchen space and encouragement for all sorts of wild side hustles, and I’ve profiled some of them, like Keralan...

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Drexel Hill Woman Finds the Magic and Art in Designer Cookies

Those incredibly detailed, ornately-decorated cookies you see on Instagram may have come Khadijah Ford from Drexel Hill, writes Emily Kovach for paeats.com. The artistic creations, called Babycakes Couture Sweets, come from Sugarluxe, which is owned by Ford, an accomplished pastry chef. She sells the cookies through her website. As a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Herald-Mail

How to make pillowy rolls from a Japanese method

I recently discovered this recipe by my friends at King Arthur Flour company for Japanese milk bread rolls. I had heard of this "roux starter" concept several years ago and am just now getting around to trying it.  I’m certainly not new to homemade rolls. There is nothing like the smell of homemade bread...
RECIPES
CHICAGO READER

Keep dead and carry on

Anyone who has dealt with a homeowners association might suspect those organizations to be spawned out of the bottom rung of Hell, but in The Impostors’ afterlife fable, they’re more of a friendly (albeit suspect) purgatorial nuisance. Bernard (Nick Strauss) awakens from his deathbed to the dilapidated netherworld of Old Hertham, a genial if sort-of-miserable community of spirits awaiting housing assignments in the new shining city across the fault. There, he reconnects with his deceased former lover Eve (Keaton Stewart) and—in a time-traveling intergenerational love conundrum twist—Eve’s adult daughter (Gail Harder).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Power#Irving Park#French Food#Food Drink#Superkhana International#Toddy Shop#Hotteok#Banana Phone#Malaysian#Reader#Ludlow Liquors
CHICAGO READER

Avenida Peru takes it to the street

Karlo Caceres and his mother, Cecilia Descalzi, threw out the couch in the living room of their tiny two-bedroom Jefferson Park apartment. They replaced it with foldable tables stacked with aluminum trays and plastic carryout containers and bags. This is where they staged the pickup and delivery meals Caceres advertised each week on Facebook under the name Avenida Peru. In the adjoining kitchen they brought in a second oven range, two blenders, two deep fryers, and four small woks where they prepared iconic Peruvian dishes like lomo saltado, ceviche, and papas a la huancaína, but also regional rarities like rocoto relleno—spicy red peppers stuffed with minced beef from the Andean city of Arequipa, Cecilia’s hometown.
FOOD & DRINKS
CHICAGO READER

Jeremy Alvarez, founder of DJ night Research & Development

It’s romantic to imagine a DJ dropping a track so profound it can save your life, but what about a DJ who can open up possibilities away from the dance floor? Jeremy Alvarez, founder of a dark electronic DJ night called Research & Development, is known as much for his skill at connecting disparate people as he is for his talent at combining unusual beats. In the 16 years that this humble nightlife fixture has called Chicago home, he’s DJed as many parties in bars and clubs (most notably as a resident at Danny’s Tavern) as he has in basements, warehouses, and other off-the-map venues.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago underground heroes Cheer-Accident stay joyously weird on their 24th album, Here Comes the Sunset

When I moved to the Windy City in 1995, “psychedelic” and “progressive rock” were dirty words associated with patchouli-scented hippies. A few local bands were boldly mining this expansive territory, though, including Sabalon Glitz, Frontier, and Cheer-Accident. Led by drummer, singer, keyboardist, and trumpeter Thymme Jones, Cheer-Accident always put on a thrilling, even hilarious live show, where it was anyone’s guess what would happen. Would Jones climb inside his bass drum and not come out, as I once saw him do at Lounge Ax? Would they enlist their cabdriver to sing with them, like they did at the Fireside Bowl? Would they try the patience of venue staff with a maddeningly repetitive 15-minute improvised blues jam and constant unnecessary requests for “more reverb,” the way they did at Pop’s? Even better, the shenanigans never eclipsed the band’s complex, heady, and playful sounds.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Home Sweet Alone

When I moved into my first studio apartment in 2017, I got obsessed with the 1995 Jewel single “You Were Meant For Me.” In the song, Jewel has recently split with her lover and moved into her own apartment. She’s heartbroken, but she also digs having her own spot. She fries eggs and reads the paper and picks her wet towels up off the floor. I loved the details that she included in honoring the coziness of domestic ritual. Her song illustrated the comfort of being responsible only for oneself.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CHICAGO READER

Post Office Winter share the world of fun in Chicago’s teen DIY scene

Chicago DIY rock duo Post Office Winter take an audible joy in playing scruffy, comfortable indie rock whose charming shabbiness feels like an accident they wouldn’t have any other way. The band’s founders, Johnston and Huffman (Jones College Prep juniors who prefer to go by their last names), belong to a local teenage DIY rock collective called Hallogallo, whose members have already made strides on the national stage: in March 2021, the imprint of Georgia music magazine Chunklet issued a single from noisy three-piece Lifeguard, and the following month totemic indie label Matador signed jangly trio Horsegirl. Some Hallogallo acts overlap in personnel too—Johnston plays in an ambitious group called Dwaal Troupe with Kai Slater from Lifeguard. Johnston and Huffman live a block apart, and they formed Post Office Winter in the early months of the pandemic to try to have a little fun. They based their debut album, June’s Songs for a Scientist (Hallogallo), on a series of stories they made up about a world of anthropomorphic animal characters. Johnston and Huffman say the stories are complicated, and it’s hard to tell what’s going on in their lyrics—the main feeling you get from their mellow performances is coziness. They sing in hushed voices that occasionally come across as hesitant, as if they’re spilling a secret that just happens to be set to frilly guitar riffs, loose drumming, and unruffled keys. Post Office Winter recorded and mixed Songs for a Scientist in Johnston’s parents’ garage, and as a pandemic precaution they left the door open—occasionally you can hear a CTA train in the distance, which adds to the album’s homegrown charm.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

A note on this week’s cover story

“The Pigeon Story,” as it came to be colloquially and intriguingly discussed among Reader editorial staff in the past few weeks, went through many iterations. When its author, staff writer Katie Prout, started hearing curious rumors of “the pigeon lady”—a specter of debatable gender, age, and race who regularly feeds the pigeons downtown—she initially pitched the story idea as a short fluff piece, one that would hopefully break up the intensity of her other reporting on homeless populations, addiction, and mental health. Katie has no particular interest in pigeons—or birds in general, for that matter—but it quickly became apparent that the story of the pigeon lady was larger than that, larger than any one person sprinkling birdseed in the Loop, larger than the “city chickens” themselves. Casual reporting turned into a full ethnography, and Katie began investigating bigger questions about the birds and beauty; about resilience and all-consuming passions; about surrogate habitats and this specific piece of the Chicago ecosystem, its architecture, and its people.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Music Frozen Dancing will have you sweating through your coat

For many of us, the malaise and isolation that often accompany Chicago winters have been exacerbated by the pandemic—when the weather is at its most brutal, it can be hard to leave your warm, cozy home to go see a show, and it doesn’t get easier when you have to worry about picking up COVID there. That alone would make the return of Ukrainian Village block party Music Frozen Dancing extremely welcome, even if the lineup weren’t stacked with bands that’ll help you shake off your seasonal blues. Headlining this free outdoor concert is Chicago four-piece Divino Niño, whose genre-blending psychedelic songs (the September single “Drive” incorporates elements of trap and yacht rock) feel like relaxing on a beach no matter how damn cold it gets outside. (One of Divino Niño’s front men, Camilo Medina, who formed the band with childhood friend Javier Forero in 2013, told NPR in a 2019 interview, “I would love to give people a little vacation.”) The rest of the six-act bill is loaded with a mix of local and touring bands, including two more Chicago acts: noise-punk outfit Stuck and scintillating dance trio Pixel Grip. The out-of-towners provide equally good reasons to brave the elements: Sweeping Promises from Lawrence, Kansas, deliver new-wave and postpunk hooks like they were born to do it; Los Angeles’s Automatic play sleek, sinister synth-punk that could cut through ice; and unhinged New York trash rockers Surfbort throw so much stuff at the walls that a lot of it sticks. Here in the midwestern tundra, we don’t get too many outdoor shows in the middle of winter, so put on your warmest boots and come ready to dance till you sweat through your coat.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Searching for The Pigeon Lady

Are pigeons beautiful? I think they might be, but I rarely stop to look. Sometimes though, walking to the Jackson Red Line stop on my way home, I notice them. There are dozens here, heads bobbing up and down like Lake Michigan waves. The pigeons peck at bits of Cheetos and empty dope bags, discarded Jimmy John’s bread and soft pink worms flushed aboveground after a heavy rain. They are a collective and they are unbothered. They part easily, carelessly, for the Columbia students in their white platform sneakers, the hustlers who hang out on the narrow green of Pritzker Park, the Harold Washington Library visitors in their rain bonnets and heavy coats, and me. Powdery gray and blue, charcoal and snow-white, the pigeons have iridescent rings around their necks like permanent makeup, something else with a reputation for being trashy that I happen to like.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy