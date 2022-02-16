ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon Carmichael Gives New Meaning to ‘Son of A’ [Listen]

By Natalli Amato
 2 days ago
When you hear the phrase "son of a" in a country song, the words that follow don't usually go like this: "You're a son of a momma / You're a son of a dad / Who will never stop loving you and being there / And giving you everything they have."...

