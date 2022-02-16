ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Girl missing since 2019 found hidden under stairs

 3 days ago

Police are reporting Paislee Shultis, a 6-year-old girl...

Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
iheart.com

Handcuffed Woman Jumps Off Carnival Cruise After Hot Tub Disturbance

The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
Bianna Golodryga
The Independent

Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later

Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
People

Parents and Grandpa of Paislee Shultis, Missing N.Y. Girl Found Hidden Below Stairs, Plead Not Guilty in Court

Three people arrested in the unusual case of Paislee Shultis pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and custodial interference charges this week, PEOPLE confirms. Kimberly Cooper Shultis, Kirk Shultis Jr. and Kirk Shultis Sr. were all taken into custody in Saugerties, N.Y., Monday after authorities found Paislee — who had been missing since her parents lost custody of her in 2019 — hidden in a "dark and wet enclosure" beneath a basement staircase.
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Victim’s father criticises parents for doing ‘nothing’ while their son was ‘crying out for help’

The father of one of the victims killed at Oxford High School has taken aim at Ethan Crumbley’s parents for doing “nothing” while their son was “crying out for help” in the lead-up to the mass shooting.Buck Myre told ClickonDetroit that James and Jennifer Crumbley were not “very good mentors” to the 15-year-old alleged gunman and “failed everybody” by turning a blind eye to the warning signs of his disturbing behaviour.“I don’t like to use their name. But the shooter did not have very good mentors. It’s obvious, what we’ve all read and learned, right?” he said.“But obviously, they’re...
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
insideedition.com

Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup

A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
The Independent

Naomi Hunte: 63-year-old man arrested over murder of woman found stabbed to death on Valentine’s Day

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found stabbed to death in her flat on Valentine’s Day. Naomi Hunte, 41, was found dead after police were called to an address in Congleton Grove, Greenwich, southeast London, on Monday.A post-mortem examination on Wednesday found the cause of death to be a stab wound.The Metropolitan Police arrested the suspect on Friday and took him into custody.Neighbours are reported to have heard a loud argument and a scream before Ms Hunte was found.Police are said to have told other residents her body may have laid in the flat for days before it was discovered after firefighters used axes to break down the door.One neighbour told the Evening Standard: “Everyone knows her around here.“Police told us she had been lying there for at least a couple of days before she was found.”Scotland Yard asked anyone with information to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4027, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6610/14Feb.
iheart.com

Modeling Agent With Ties To Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Prison Cell

A former French modeling agent with ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and serving a sentence for similar accusations was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday (February 19), the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to NBC News. Jean-Luc Brunel was reported to have "died by suicide because he...
