Girl missing since 2019 found hidden under stairs

Bizarre Video Shows Flock Of Birds Mysteriously Get Dumped Out Of The Sky
Most people see birds every day and think nothing of it. A pigeon is no big deal to city dwellers, those who live by the beach are used to sea gulls, and suburban and rural residents get to see all types of species throughout the year. However, what happened this week in Mexico was a shock not just to locals, but to anyone who saw the video of what occurred.
Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her
A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
A California family discovered in the middle of a funeral that the casket for a loved one had the wrong body
Because of the mixup, the Lee family now worries that their beloved grandmother will not make it to her final resting place.
Leonardo Gil dead at 34: TikTok doctor dies riding home from Miami hospital on his motorbike in hit-and-run accident
TIKTOK doctor Leonardo Gil has been killed in a hit-and-run accident, according to reports. The 34-year-old star was involved in a crash while riding his motorbike after his shift at a hospital in Hialeah, Florida. It's reported that he got into a crash before a person noticed the doctor on...
Handcuffed Woman Jumps Off Carnival Cruise After Hot Tub Disturbance
The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
Couple trapped in cabin rescued after nearly two months
A couple and their dog were rescued by helicopter after heavy snowfall left them stranded in a California cabin for about two months.
Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later
Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
Parents and Grandpa of Paislee Shultis, Missing N.Y. Girl Found Hidden Below Stairs, Plead Not Guilty in Court
Three people arrested in the unusual case of Paislee Shultis pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and custodial interference charges this week, PEOPLE confirms. Kimberly Cooper Shultis, Kirk Shultis Jr. and Kirk Shultis Sr. were all taken into custody in Saugerties, N.Y., Monday after authorities found Paislee — who had been missing since her parents lost custody of her in 2019 — hidden in a "dark and wet enclosure" beneath a basement staircase.
Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school
The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
Mother and stepfather jailed for six years for locking up and starving autistic son
Matthew Langley was said to be days away from death when he was found
Family Sues Instagram After 13-Year-Old Black Girl Doxxed And Jailed Over Classmate’s False Accusations
The family of Nia Whims of Miramar, Fla., is suing Meta, the company that owns Instagram, Renaissance Charter School at Pines, and the Pembroke Pines Police Department after she was arrested and imprisoned for 11 days over an Instagram threat she never made.
Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers
An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
Texas police arrested a 60-year-old man in a killing from 38 years ago using the same DNA technology that identified the Golden State Killer
Police said they found a DNA match and arrested the suspect nearly 38 years to the day since the sexual assault and murder of a Dallas woman.
Naomi Hunte: 63-year-old man arrested over murder of woman found stabbed to death on Valentine’s Day
A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found stabbed to death in her flat on Valentine’s Day. Naomi Hunte, 41, was found dead after police were called to an address in Congleton Grove, Greenwich, southeast London, on Monday.A post-mortem examination on Wednesday found the cause of death to be a stab wound.The Metropolitan Police arrested the suspect on Friday and took him into custody.Neighbours are reported to have heard a loud argument and a scream before Ms Hunte was found.Police are said to have told other residents her body may have laid in the flat for days before it was discovered after firefighters used axes to break down the door.One neighbour told the Evening Standard: “Everyone knows her around here.“Police told us she had been lying there for at least a couple of days before she was found.”Scotland Yard asked anyone with information to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4027, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6610/14Feb.
Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced
A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
Capitol rioter who said he is working as a pizza delivery driver after losing his insurance job is sentenced to probation
Prosecutors say Edward McAlanis spent approximately 15 minutes inside the US Capitol, where he posed for a photo with a statue of Abraham Lincoln.
Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup
A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
Uprooted Docuseries Investigates Case of Keith Warren, a Black Maryland Teenager Found Hanging from Tree in 1986
Sherri Warren remembers her older brother, Keith Warren, as a quiet but confident introvert — the yin to her yang. "He was on the left, I was on the right. Normally, what's on my mind comes out of my mouth," she told PEOPLE. "He, on the other hand, was quiet. You would have to really rile him up to get him mad."
FBI and Secret Service warn about ransomware-as-a-service gang
Cyberattackers are using BlackByte, a ransomware-as-a-service group, to target critical infrastructure in the United States, including government facilities, financial institutions, and the agriculture industry, according to a recent advisory from the FBI and Secret Service. The BlackByte group had dropped out of sight for a few weeks, but as of...
Modeling Agent With Ties To Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Prison Cell
A former French modeling agent with ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and serving a sentence for similar accusations was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday (February 19), the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to NBC News. Jean-Luc Brunel was reported to have "died by suicide because he...
