Senate unanimously passes bill to expand health care for veterans exposed to burn pits

By Justin Tasolides
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bipartisan bill aimed at expanding health care for post-9/11 combat veterans, including those suffering from conditions related to toxic exposures. The bill, known as the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act, would give post-9/11 combat veterans access to Department of...

www.baynews9.com

