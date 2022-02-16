The Funded: Bay Area startups scored 3 more rounds of $100M or more, bringing 2022's total to 48

This List includes accounting firms with offices in the East Bay, which is defined as Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Information was obtained from firm representatives and reflects numbers as of the first quarter of 2022. In case of ties, Greater Bay Area client service professionals was used as secondary ranking criteria.
The Palo Alto company was last valued at $145 million just two years ago.
His bragging points include 50% growth during the pandemic and maintaining 70% female staffers.
Kasa Living, a venture-backed company with a tech platform it says reduces operating costs for hotels, is adding the newly renovated Niche Hotel in downtown Redwood City to its management portfolio. The 42-room Niche, at 868 Main St., about five miles from Stanford University, is slated to open in March....
For those among us not already satisfied by DoorDash, Instacart, UberEats, Food Rocket, GoPuff, Good Eggs, Farmstead and other competitors — there’s a new venture-backed delivery startup circling around the Bay Area promising to bring basic grocery staples to your doorstep “faster than 911.”. That’s the tagline...
The online gaming company posted a net loss of 25 cents a share, more than double the 12 cents per share loss that was expected by analysts.
If a deal materialized, buying Splunk would be Cisco's biggest purchase ever, topping its $7 billion acquisition of Scientific Atlanta in 2005.
It's a truism in Silicon Valley that funding rounds keep getting bigger. Just how big have they gotten? So big that some of the more recent early-stage rounds raised by local companies would have been sizeable late-stage rounds in the not-too-distant past.
Orinda, Calif. (Feb. 7, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is pleased to announce that Terri Bates Walker, a successful real estate professional in Northern California, has affiliated with the company’s Orinda office. Walker was formerly affiliated with Compass. Walker is an expert real estate agent in the East Bay region, with over 20 years of real estate experience. She consistently is a top performing agent in her local market, recently ranking in the top 1 percent of agents in Contra County. In 2021, Walker closed about $46 million in real estate sales. A former practicing real estate attorney with a passion for architecture and design, Walker has an exceptional command of the East Bay real estate market. As a lifelong resident of the East Bay, she has extensive knowledge of each neighborhood's attributes, which gives her a unique understanding and appreciation for the value of living in the area. Her savvy negotiation skills, attention to detail and unwavering client service are integral to every transaction and produce outstanding results. A firm believer in giving back to this wonderful community, she supports many local charities and schools. Walker resides in Moraga with her husband and three sons. Quotes: “My business philosophy is centered on putting people first to ensure a high-quality experience and outcome. I believe that partnering with Coldwell Banker will help elevate my offerings through their superior brand recognition and reputation, and access to industry-leading technology and consumer programs for my clients. ” -- Terri Bates Walker “We are thrilled to welcome Terri to Coldwell Banker Realty, where we are committed to providing affiliated agents with remarkable service, hands-on support and the tools and technology to assist them in advancing their career. We look forward to supporting Terri as she continues to grow her business and provide exceptional client care.” -- Noreen Smith, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California About Coldwell Banker Realty Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in Northern California and serves the markets from Carmel to Tahoe. The company has approximately 56 offices and about 4,000 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304. Media Contact: Leah Wright, Leah.Wright@cbhomeoffice.com or 717.315.5472.
Meanwhile, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing said it is suing Tesla Inc. for racial discrimination.
The company's valuation has jumped to $1.4 billion from $150 million in three rounds of funding in the past 14 months.
San Francisco logistics company Flexport announced it raised $935 million, the third-largest funding round in the Bay Area so far this year. The Series E round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and MSD Partners, and included Shopify, DST Global, Founders Fund, Softbank Vision Fund and Kevin Kwok.
An Oakland-based startup is pioneering a new, potentially carbon-cutting use for renewable energy — heat. Rondo Energy Inc. is developing a battery that stores wind- and solar-generated electricity as heat. The battery then releases the heat — at temperatures up to 1,200°C — as needed for industrial applications, such as heating boilers and kilns.
A startup that offers college admissions guidance and counseling has some new funds to expand its business. Empowerly Inc., which pairs aspiring college students with admissions experts, announced Tuesday it's raised $10 million in seed funding. The San Francisco startup plans to use the new money to expand its engineering and product teams.
Jacobs Engineering Group has acquired StreetLight Data, a transportation mobile analytics company based in San Francisco, to further its digital solutions strategy. StreetLight uses data location from devices such as cell phones, smart vehicles and geospatial databases to track travel patterns, according to a Monday news release from Dallas-based Jacobs (NYSE: J). Terms were not disclosed.
We're giving startups in the Bay Area and Silicon Valley a bit more time to step into the ring of our our inaugural Bay Area Inno Madness competition, which will give one startup bragging rights and the local early-stage innovation ecosystem something to battle over. Nothing wrong with a little...
Verge Genomics, which is coupling human brain disease data with artificial intelligence and machine learning, looks to take its first drug into a clinical trial this year against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
The unicorn population explosion shows no signs of slowing, as the number around the world grew to 1,000 for the first time this week. Thirteen new ones from the Bay Area so far in 2022 helped run the aggregate worth of the global herd to $3.3 billion, according to a report from CB Insights.
