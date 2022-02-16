ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stock indexes turn mixed following Fed meeting minutes

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PAAa_0eGU8wzK00
Financial Markets Wall Street In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022. Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after a broad rally snapped a three-day losing streak. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) (Courtney Crow)

Stock indexes were mixed on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed policymakers discussing the possibility of a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as the central bank moves to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of 3:07 p.m. Eastern after wavering between small gains and losses following the 2 p.m. release of the minutes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 50 points, or 0.1%, to 34,937, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1% after having been down 1.5% in the early going.

Treasury yields bounced around a bit as traders tried to parse the latest update from the Fed. The 10-year Treasury yield wound up back at 2.04%, where it was late Tueseday.

Wall Street has been focused on the Federal Reserve, looking for clues about how far and how quickly the central bank will begin raising interest rates. Traders see a 44% chance for a first hike in March of half a percentage point, double the traditional move.

In their discussion of the outlook for monetary policy, most Fed policymakers suggested that a faster pace of increases in the central bank's benchmark short-term interest rate than what the Fed followed after its last rate hikes in 2015 "would likely be warranted, should the economy evolve generally in line with the Committee's expectation."

Policymakers also noted during the meeting that it would be appropriate for the Fed to make “a significant reduction” in the size of its balance sheet.

“In markets, timing is everything, and the delayed reaction from the Fed has investors convinced that aggressive policy tightening is on the horizon,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

Fed policymakers agree the central bank should begin raising interest rates next month, they differ on how quickly to do so. On Monday, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, repeated his call for the Fed to take the aggressive step of raising its benchmark short-term rate by a full percentage point by July 1. Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, expressed support for a more "gradual" approach. And Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed declined to commit herself to more than a modest rate hike next month.

Technology and communications stocks were the heaviest weights on the broader market, offsetting gains in energy, industrials and other sectors. Microsoft fell 0.3% and Facebook's parent, Meta, shed 2.6%.

Rising inflation has been crimping profits and revenue for businesses in a wide range of industries. Many companies have been raising prices to offset the costs, including cereal maker Kellogg. That has raised concerns that consumers could eventually pull back spending, though the latest report from the Commerce Department shows that retail sales remained strong in January as the threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19 faded.

The government reported that retail sales surged 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month when sales slid 2.5%.

Investors brushed off the encouraging retail sales data, but the results and other solid economic updates remain reassuring for the bigger economic picture as the Fed starts tightening its interest rate policy,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

“The Fed is moving, period,” she said. “That’s happening no matter what, so it’s better if along the way you have economic data that remains resilient.”

The potential for an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also been a key concern for investors this week. Broader markets rallied on Tuesday after Russia claimed to remove some of its troops amassed on the Ukraine border. Tensions still remain high as officials from NATO and the West cast doubt on those claims.

Energy prices have been particularly volatile so far this week. Russia is a major energy producer and a military conflict could disrupt supplies and jolt markets. U.S. benchmark crude oil prices rose 1.7%, reversing course from a 3.6% slump on Tuesday. Energy stocks gained ground on the reversal. ConocoPhillips rose 1.5%.

Wall Street is also monitoring the latest corporate earnings reports to gauge how companies are handling supply chain problems and pressure from rising inflation.

Airbnb rose 4.7% after reporting strong financial results and giving investors an encouraging revenue forecast. DoorDash will report its latest results late Wednesday afternoon and Walmart will report its results on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Technology companies and banks led stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, more than making up the market’s losses a day earlier. Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.96%, its highest level since before the pandemic began. The mostly muted trading this week follows weeks of volatility amid uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to fight inflation.
STOCKS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Energy Stocks#Interest Rates#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#Treasury#Committee#The Federal Reserve Bank
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
90K+
Followers
89K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy