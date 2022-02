Earlier today, we saw a very interesting selection of Windows laptops on sale. However, those aren’t the only products on sale, as we have also spotted the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook receiving a 32 percent discount that lets you purchase one of these amazing laptops for $683. Indeed, Chromebooks are usually more affordable than this but bear with me. This laptop is an amazing little powerhouse, as it comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Not only that, but you also get a beautiful 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display with stylus support and other great features.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO