ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Police seize Scottish wildcat kitten from group that says it is rehabilitating the animal after finding it injured in the Highlands

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Police have seized a Scottish wildcat kitten from an organisation that claims to protect the rare species.

Officers from North Wales Police searched a property in the Conwy County area on Monday and found Finlay, a one-year-old wildcat.

Wildcat Haven, an animal protection firm in St Asaph, North Wales, claims it was rehabilitating the animal after finding it injured in the central Highlands, before planning to release it into the wild in the next six to eight weeks.

The Scottish wildcat is listed as a European protected species. According to Scotland's nature agency NatureScot, the capture, possession or release of a wildcat outside its native range requires a licence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fUD2_0eGU7MGD00
Finlay, a one-year-old wildcat, was seized from an animal group by police in St Asaph, North Wales
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41biY3_0eGU7MGD00

Members of Wildcat Haven said police seized Finlay with no warning or explanation.

A statement on the group's website released on Tuesday read: 'We asked for details of where he would be taken, what would happen to him, but the police said that they didn't need to tell us and so Finlay's whereabouts are still currently unknown.

'We also explained that capturing him, exposing him to multiple people and disrupting him at such a crucial time would be catastrophic to his rehabilitation. They did not listen, they did not care.'

In a bid to get Finlay back, members of the group have set up a petition on Change.org which has reached some 990,000 signatures so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1RgU_0eGU7MGD00
Members of Wildcat Haven said police seized Finlay with no warning or explanation

A spokeswoman for North Wales Police said officers are investigating whether an offence under the habitat and species regulations 2017 has been committed.

She added: 'North Wales Police are working with partners to ensure the animal is cared for.

'Anyone with information relating to this matter is encouraged to contact police quoting, 21000883036.'

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Heart-breaking' footage of dogs 'dumped' in Coventry

The RSPCA has released "heart-breaking" CCTV footage that it says shows seven dogs being dumped from the back of a van. The dogs - believed to have been used for breeding - were left on Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, on 30 December. The animal welfare charity has released the footage in...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wales Police#Scottish Wildcat#Uk#European#Naturescot#Wildcat Haven#Change Org
The Independent

Firefighters rescue pet owner stuck in tree during bid to catch parrot

A woman who got stuck 18ft up a tree while trying to retrieve an escaped pet parrot has been rescued by firefighters in Wiltshire.Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used a 12-metre ladder to help her to safety on Saturday morning.09:51 - Crews from Trowbridge and Warminster attended following a call stating somebody had become stuck in tree after climbing to attempt to retrieve a parrot. - https://t.co/SE6ovgxFMC— DWFireControl (@DWFireControl) February 12, 2022The fire service said: “We of course understand the emotional attachments to pets of any species, but please take this incident as a reminder...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
New York Post

Norway bans breeding Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, bulldogs

They may look cute, but Norway has ruled they’re a product of cruelty — and they’re no longer allowed to be bred. On Monday, Norway’s Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25 and will no longer be tolerated.
ANIMALS
Rock Hill Herald

Beachgoers look on in horror as shark kills swimmer in Australia. ‘Blood everywhere’

On a visit to Little Bay Beach in Australia, Kris Linto heard yelling and turned around to the horrific sight of a shark dragging a thrashing swimmer underwater. “It looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash, then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere,” Linto told 9 News Australia. He identified it as a great white shark.
AUSTRALIA
Smithonian

Dozens of Extinct Ice Age Animal Remains Found During Construction of a New Town in England

Archeologists have uncovered the remains of several ancient animals in Devon, England, during construction of a new town called Sherford. The team discovered a tusk, molar tooth and other bones from a woolly mammoth; an incomplete skull and lower jaw of a woolly rhinoceros; a virtually complete wolf skeleton; and partial remains of hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox, per a Sherford statement. They also found various small mammal bones.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Sydney shark attack: Swimmer killed by great white identified as British man

A swimmer killed in a shark attack in Australia has been named locally as a British man.Friends said 35-year-old Simon Nellist was an experienced diving instructor who “loved the water”.It is believed Mr Nellist was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and had been due to get married.Emergency services were called to Little Bay at about 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.Human remains were later found in the water, according to reports.Mr Nellist is said to have been due to compete in a charity swim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sciencealert.com

Archaeologists Find 40 Beheaded Roman Skeletons With Skulls Between Their Legs

About 40 beheaded skeletons were among 425 bodies found in a late Roman cemetery uncovered by archeologists in southern England. The team of around 50 archeologists made the discovery during an excavation at Fleet Marston, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on the route of the multi-billion pound high-speed rail link that is currently under construction, HS2 said.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy