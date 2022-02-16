ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More virus rules fall as CDC hints at better times ahead

By SARA BURNETT, Associated Press
 3 days ago
The nation's leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle...

