'You have someone really special here': Jamie Carragher hails Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott and says teenage sensation could become Mohamed Salah's 'ready-made' replacement if he is able to play regularly

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott may be able to replace Mohamed Salah in a new era for the club, and has hailed him as a 'special' player.

Elliott has been widely tipped to enjoy a successful career at Anfield, and the creative talent recently returned to the first-team after recovering from a knee injury.

Before picking up the catastrophic setback, the 18-year-old was able to work his way into Jurgen Klopp's side, and Carragher believes he will be able to kick on.

Indeed, the former Reds defender has backed Elliott to eventually become a household name for his team provided he is able to pick up regular minutes.

He even suggested that Liverpool already have a player capable of slotting in after Salah, who has 18 months left on his deal and is yet to sign an extension.

He told Goal: 'You have someone really special here, maybe in terms of Mo Salah's replacement, if that's the position he plays in.

'Mo Salah is getting to 30 now and we're all desperate for him to sign a contract, but whenever Mo Salah goes, maybe you've got your ready-made replacement.

'Maybe not the same type of player, but a guy that plays on the right and comes in on that left foot.

'Maybe he'll be more creative or maybe he'll get less goals, who knows, but he's definitely a special player and, in the next 18 months, he'll have to find a position for him in the team because players of that quality have to play.'

Elliott arrived on Merseyside in 2019 after being snapped up from Fulham, and has played 15 times in total across all competitions.

The teenager spent the campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers last term and, after catching the eye in the second tier, returned to his parent club to flourish.

He will be hoping to continue to impress this year, however, and Carragher has admitted that boss Klopp has a welcome selection headache on his hands.

'It makes you think Liverpool have got a special player, not just a good player,' he added.

'You think of how young he is and you think of the players we have had at that age that were really special: Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Raheem Sterling, you've seen Trent [Alexander-Arnold] come through at that age.

'Sometimes you see someone that's just special.

'It'll be really interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp fits him in and gets him enough games between now and the end of the season and also whether that will have an impact on Liverpool's business in the summer.'